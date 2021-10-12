Touching letter of thanks to Wellington's Ronald McDonald House revealed 25 years after teenager's stay

Te Uria Graham-Kerehoma and the late Mowhia Graham-Kerehoma. Mowhia wrote a moving letter thanking Ronald McDonald House for its support for their granddaughter Mereana 25 years ago.

It has been 25 years since Te Uria Graham-Kerehoma​ watched her 13-year-old granddaughter, Mereana Graham die from leukaemia.

Although she still finds talking about it emotional, the 84-year-old gets comfort from a letter that has recently been found, written by her late husband Mowhia Graham-Kerehoma​.

It details receiving the devastating news that Mereana had cancer and the strength they gained from the support received at Ronald McDonald House, in Wellington.

“You are a gift from the heavens, a paradise, an oasis, a place to regain one's composure, you have lifted from our hearts the threat of death, we thank you, we thank you,” Mowhia Graham-Kerehoma wrote.

./Stuff Te Uria Graham-Kerehoma has a letter recording the death of her granddaughter Mereana 25 years ago.

For reasons that are unknown, Mowhia, who was very close to Mereana, did not send the letter, and it remained tucked away in his briefcase for many years. The family has recently given it to Ronald McDonald House.

Te Uria remembers Mereana for her bubbly enthusiasm for life and the energy she put into everything she did.

“She was a very outgoing person and very active. Mereana was a very good little swimmer and loved being in the marae and helping out in the kitchen.”

Mereana lived with her grandparents in Poroutawhao​, a small Horowhenua town near Levin, and was a popular figure at the nearby Matau Marae​.

The first sign that she was sick emerged when she lost enthusiasm for swimming and Te Uria says they missed the warning signs that not all was well.

The school brought her home one day, concerned about her lack of energy and the large family soon found itself faced with the reality of a sick child in Wellington Hospital.

The letter was only found when Mowhia died and Te Uria was flicking through his briefcase, seeing if there were any unpaid bills.

“I think he just overlooked it. It was such a lovely letter.”

It outlines the family’s struggle with the diagnosis and the nearly four months spent in hospital.

Shortly before Christmas 1995, Te Uria and her husband arrived at Ronald McDonald House.

“Praise God there was time, just enough time to get her into ... Wellington Hospital. With a strong feeling of helplessness we clung to each other and to our God, and followed our granddaughter to the city, and carried our bags into Ronald McDonald House.”

Supplied The first page of the letter written by the late Mowhia Graham-Kerehoma.

The shock of the unexpected diagnosis features throughout the letter.

“A word was said by a doctor, that struck with such pain and utter hopelessness to the heart. Your granddaughter has leukaemia.

“It was to us a death penalty for which we each felt in a measure responsible for. Not being able to recognise the signs of her illness over a rather long period. Too long a period.”

Watching their granddaughter being treated was not easy.

“No matter where we are or what we do, we see our granddaughter on her hospital bed, doctors and nurses moving in and out of her room, samples being drawn out of her marrow, blood being pumped in ... but we all know we are in a flash house.

“Too Flash for us. Tena Koe, ti taonga koe ki a tatou - we greet you Ronald McDonald House, truly a treasured gift to the people. Tū mai, Tū mai stand and again stand.”

Although doctors gave Mereana an 80 per cent chance of recovery, sadly she did not recover.

The letter finishes with a mihi.

Ronald McDonald House, tū mai.

“Tū mai hei whare whakaruruhau​, Stand oh sheltering abode.

Tū mai hei whare manaaki​, Stand oh house of blessing.

Tū mai hei whare whakakotahi​, Stand thou who makes all people one.”

Supplied/Stuff Part of the second page of the letter written by the late Mowhia Graham-Kerehoma.

Te Uria says that although it still hurts to talk about Mereana, it was a “honour” to help publicise Ronald McDonald House which is about to celebrate its 30th birthday.

“She has left a big gap in our family, but we had good support from Ronald McDonald House.”

- The te Reo and the translation is from the late Mowhia Graham-Kerehoma’s letter.