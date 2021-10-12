Head of Hutt maternity unit quits, students brought in, as staff shortage bites

Hutt Valley District Health Board CE Fionnagh Dougan talks about maternity care in 2018 in response to a review of women's health at the DHB. (First published 2019)

The head of Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit has quit after a little more than a year in the role, as the health board continues to grapple with a significant staffing shortage.

The resignation of the Hutt Valley District Health Board's director of midwifery, Karen Ferraccioli,​ who is moving onto a similar position at Southern DHB, comes as midwifery students are being hired to take some pressure off the strained maternity system.

Ferraccioli, who has held the role for 16 months, departed last week and recruitment is under way for the position.

However, an Upper Hutt mother who says she was told Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit was closed while she was in active labour has ongoing concerns about the service’s ability to cope with demand.

“I think there needs to be a concerted effort to look at maternal care and look at the structures that are in place ... It just really screams to me that they are under pressure,” Robyn Tyler said.

Tyler met with Hutt Valley District Health Board management on September 30 to discuss her disappointment at her experience at the hospital in November after Stuff made inquiries.

She said she spent about an hour in the maternity unit’s waiting area before being told she would have to go elsewhere because it was in “code red” – when a ward is at capacity due to a lack of available beds or staff.

Supplied/Laura Ridley Photography Upper Hutt woman Robyn Tyler, with her baby girl, who she gave birth to at Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre after being told Hutt Hospital's maternity ward was closed. (File photo)

Tyler gave birth a few hours later at the nearby private Te Awakairangi Birthing Centre, in Melling, which has since closed due to a lack of funding.

Tyler said she had since received an apology and acknowledgement from the DHB, which she appreciated.

But she was perplexed by comments by a staff member that the period she was at the hospital was not recorded as a “code red”, despite the unit being 11 clinical hours behind, even with five midwives and a manager on shift.

Official statistics show at least seven code reds have occurred at Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit so far in 2021 – more than the combined total for the previous four years.

Joy Farley​, director of provider services for Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast district health boards, said in a statement that Tyler arrived during a “busy period” and she and her self-employed midwife decided she should give birth “at another facility”.

While she disputed that Tyler had been “turned away”, she acknowledged extra staff had been called in that day to cope with demand. She said a code red was not reported.

“The DHB does not turn women or parents away during a code red ... On admission, women and pregnant people are assessed and any urgent care is provided. A plan is made for ongoing care.”

The organisation was responding to a formal complaint from Tyler and had “nothing further to add”, Farley said.

In a separate statement, the chief executive for both Wellington DHBs, Fionnagh Dougan​, said Hutt Hospital’s maternity unit had 11 fulltime equivalent vacancies out of 50 positions.

Staffing levels had improved since July, when the region’s maternity units were down about a quarter of their workforce.

Since then, Hutt Valley DHB had hired a clinical coach to help upskill staff and an additional 10 “maternity support workers” – student midwives who would help with non-clinical tasks.

Both DHBs had launched an international recruitment campaign to prevent “added pressure [being] placed on the domestic workforce pool”. This included a dedicated website about Wellington and the work midwives did.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Karen Ferraccioli was the head of both the Hutt Valley and Capital and Coast district health boards’ maternity units. She was the Director of Midwifery for the Hutt Valley DHB. (October 12, 8.46am)