Labour's health reforms are about philosophy, not better service

OPINION: Will it work? The Government is going to run our hospitals from Wellington again, just like it used to in the halcyon era of efficiency known as the 1970s.

The work of 20 district health boards will devolve to one agency. The rationale, according to the Government’s communications, is “putting the emphasis back on primary healthcare”, whatever that means, and resolving the “postcode lottery”, by which people get one level of treatment in one district and not in another.

The reforms arise from a report called the Health and Disability System Review, which took years of work and sifted numerous submissions. Its pages do not suggest postcodeism is a defining issue. In fact, they emphasise the merits of locally tailored services.

Rearrangements are not benign. They use up money and energy and offload people with institutional knowledge. Worse, they delay focus on real issues by years.

That doesn’t stop them being tempting. Every writer knows the allure of tidying the room instead of facing the screen, and government reforms are often room-tidying writ large – the air of progress without the substance of any. If root-and-branch reform is proposed, the rationale needs to be robust.

Hospitals are inefficient because that is how they are. Large numbers of people – usually not enough of them – dealing with complex and unpredictable problems cannot run like a car factory. Likewise, public health. People can be told to drink less and eat more vegetables, but many won’t.

Denise Piper/Stuff Northland is one of the clearest examples in New Zealand of geographical health inequities.

Of pervasive effect is low income, which affects hundreds of thousands of Kiwis and consistently attaches itself to poor health. Health will always be that way. It is attractive to think a new order of therapeutic productivity is just one more reshuffle over the horizon, but it rarely is.

Our particular circumstances must also embrace the tyranny of distance. We have a bigger country than Britain and fewer people than London, so many of us live far from health hubs, particularly the specialised ones. Travelling somewhere else to get things done is set in the stone of who and where we are, and not improved by shuffling the bureaucrats off elsewhere.

Which is not to say things can never be done better. Initiatives to penetrate pockets of territorial disadvantage, such as Northland, are overdue. Why we are about the only country with socialised medicine that doesn’t include dental care for adults is also an issue worth attention, as is our under-capacity in ICU and psychiatric beds and whether we should join the international push to tax sugar.

None of these issues will be advanced by collapsing the admin tent and pitching it somewhere else. In fact, they will likely be pushed further away. Yet all of them are opportunities waiting to be picked up and all are “on-message” for an interventionist-minded government.

Emma Allen/Stuff Roger Douglas led the way with the free-market reforms of the 1980s.

Which brings us to the point: “interventionist-minded”. This upheaval is not about eliminating the problems it claims to eliminate, because it won’t. Like national pay awards and water reforms, it is happening because the politicians driving it are committed to centralism on principle; an end in itself.

We are witnessing the rumbling re-emergence of ideology. It’s a while since we have had any, but the outline is familiar. In the 1970s, Labour and National competed over collectivism (big unions, price freeze, monopolies), and later Roger Douglas and Ruth Richardson competed to be the flintiest free marketeer (flat tax, user-pays hospitals, privatisations).

Since then, governments of both stripes have run with the best bits of both, largely from the “neoliberal” phase. We have had 30 years of prudent borrowing, relatively low taxes, decentralised decisions (the decentralised DHBs were a Labour invention), stable and significant roles for enterprise, with accepted and traditional ones for the state. Parties banged their philosophical drums when their mobs demanded it, but a quiet air of consensus lay across the land. Reform in recent years just meant a new flag (which we didn’t even get).

Supplied Roderick Mulgan: “This upheaval is not about eliminating the problems it claims to eliminate, because it won’t ... it is happening because the politicians driving it are committed to centralism on principle; an end in itself.”

Ideology is different. The imperative is not what works but what is philosophically anointed. The Health and Disability System Review does not advocate abolishing the DHBs. It proposes collapsing some into larger ones, and giving them more central direction about what they should be achieving. Which is actually all the postcode argument calls for: a tilt towards more centrally directed co-ordination, not a new monolith.

The review was a substantial sounding of opinion and experience, and contained numerous interesting initiatives, many centred around local solutions for local needs. It did not recommend the Government’s creed of central control.

It is far from obvious that monoliths deliver the best public services, and no rationale for having one arises from the process to date. If there is any rationale beyond socialistic worship of state health hegemony, the Government would do well to identify it.

Dr Roderick Mulgan is a medical doctor, criminal law barrister and author of The Internal Flame – a guidebook on maintaining health and increasing longevity.