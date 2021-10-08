MPs ask PM to help get Southland maternity specialist home

Two Southland National Party MPs are calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to intervene and urgently grant an MIQ spot to a maternity specialist stuck overseas.

Southland Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology clinical director Dr Jim Faherty has been trying to return home for a month, after travelling to the United States to care for his dying father.

The already stretched department is at risk of being downgraded as staffing levels will soon become too low to offer a secondary service.

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds and Southland MP Joseph Mooney have written a public letter, addressed to Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins saying that if Faherty can’t receive an emergency allocation for Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) he should be allowed to isolate at home.

The public letter is a first for both MPs, who say it is a measure of their serious concern and the effect Faherty’s absence will have on the Southland community.

“We simply cannot afford to have this senior clinician absent from Southland, and from his responsibilities to our community, and we urge your immediate intervention,” the letter says.

Faherty has already applied for emergency allocation twice, and made an appeal.

He was told he applied under the wrong category because the “critical worker” allocation was only for newly recruited health workers.

A third application, under the category for residents and citizens who have had to travel to visit a dying relative, is underway.

Supplied Dr Jim Faherty has been struggling to return to New Zealand where he runs Southland's only secondary birthing unit.

“It is ludicrous that this essential clinician has been shut out of the country because of our rigid and uncompromising MIQ rules,” Simmonds said.

“We believe the current Draconian MIQ rules are putting Southland mothers and babies at genuine risk.”

In response to the letter, Hipkins said any New Zealander could apply for vouchers through the emergency allocation process.

“In these scenarios, it’s important that applicants provide all the evidence required to show they meet the criteria, so the application can be processed swiftly. It’s also important to point out that I don’t review individual applications.”

He was looking more broadly at the ability for healthcare workers to enter the country, and the criteria that applied to them, he said.

Some changes for healthcare workers could be possible, but would require a defined set of criteria and a clear understanding of who was eligible, Hipkins said.

“I’m asking officials for further advice on this.”