Palmerston North Hospital wards short-staffed 30 per cent of the time

Striking nurses rallied outside Palmerston North Hospital in June in support of better pay and safer staffing.

Nearly one-third of nursing shifts were “under target” at Palmerston North Hospital during July, with care left undone and an increase in adverse incidents.

The results of under-staffing were revealed in a report which measured how many nursing hours were needed to care for a mix of patients.

While 30 per cent of shifts began with not enough nurses on deck, MidCentral District Health Board executive director of nursing and midwifery Celina Eves said “under target” did not mean unsafe.

The figures for July showed a spike in care rationing on more than 400 occasions, where care was missed, delayed, not up to standard or delegated to someone who should not ideally carry out those tasks.

READ MORE:

* MidCentral nurses and midwives to strike again for better pay and working conditions

* 'Staffing emergency' at Auckland Hospital putting patients in harm's way – union

* Carers asked to help hospital patients during nurses' strike



Total patient incidents were up 15 per cent to 254, which included things such as a fall.

New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation organiser Donna Ryan said she could not understand the claim that under-target shifts could be described as anything other than unsafe.

But Eves said there were many things that could be done to ensure safety.

That included giving priority to patient care over non-urgent tasks, and moving nurses to areas where they were most needed.

Ryan said work-arounds such as keeping a patient in a recovery area for longer than necessary while waiting for a properly-staffed bed to become available in a ward were not ideal.

“It means the patient is not in the right place for the right care from the right person.”

July was a particularly busy month for the hospital with challenges such as an influx of patients with RSV.

The children's ward, the Ward 29 surgical ward, the medical assessment and planning unit and mental health ward were among those most seriously affected by having not enough staff for the dependency of the patients.

Eves said MidCentral had just over 30 fulltime nursing vacancies to bring it up to the 927 fulltimers it needed.

She said staffing shortages and having to ration care was hard for nurses and caused “moral distress”.

“Lower levels of staffing are associated with missed care and failure to rescue,” she said, although there was no definition of what “failure to rescue” meant.

David Unwin/Stuff MidCentral Health has released figures showing how many nursing shifts are under-staffed.

The impact on nurses’ wellbeing was reflected in a 9 per cent increase in unplanned leave, some 8125 hours for the month, covering absences for sickness, ACC and bereavement leave.

Ryan said nurses were not getting to take their annual leave when they wanted to, and were using more sick leave or becoming mentally unwell as a result.

The union had been working with the district health board for many years to adopt the care capacity demand management tool to ensure safe staffing.

“Staff continue to work in really stretched, unsafe conditions,” she said. “It is making it unsafe for them and for patients, which is reflected in the incidents reported to the board.”

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Former Waikato Hospital nurse talks about working conditions in the hospital's emergency department. [Video first published on July 2, 2021]

Ryan said there were aspects of the proposed employment contract between the district health boards and union members that was currently out for ratification that could help.

It included a definition of acute staffing shortages as measured by the care capacity demand management tool.

There was an explicit expectation that if those shortages could not be overcome, the volume and range of services offered in hospital would have to be reduced.

It would also require boards to publicly display at the beginning of every shift whether there were enough nurses with enough time to provide quality care.