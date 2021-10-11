Terminally ill Wellington teen slips into unconsciousness having raised close to $400,000

Wellington teen Jemima Gazley has raised close to $400,000 for research that may help others avoid going through what she has.

Terminally ill teenager Jemima Gazley slipped into unconsciousness on Sunday knowing she had raised close to $400,000 for research that may help others avoid going through what she has.

Her father Oliver said Jemima, 15, was at home surrounded by family and friends after her health took a turn for the worse on Sunday morning.

A week ago, Jemima started a Givealittle page. Her goal was to add her personal savings to any funds raised and to donate them to research and trials undertaken by Associate Professor Matt Dun – an expert in the field of cancer protein research in children at the University of Newcastle.

By the time the page closed on Sunday night it had raised $358,369 from 3758 donors, including Jemima herself, who donated her savings of more than $5000.

SUPPLIED Jemima Gazley and her dad Oliver outside Christchurch hospital after her craniotomy earlier this year.

On Monday morning, due to demand, Oliver reopened the Givealittle page. It will now run until October 22.

By 3pm Monday the amount raised had climbed to $386,000 from 4054 donors.

On top of the total on the Givealittle page, The Hirsch Family Funderpants organisation has donated USD$10,000 (NZD$14,386) directly to Dun in honour of Jemima. Mercedes-Benz NZ did the same, donating AUD$9500 (NZD$9955).

Jemima wanted to raise $100,000.

On Sunday evening Oliver wrote the following post on the page:

“A week ago when I wrote the story of Jemima's Incredible Journey, we didn't know her life was about to change, again, and this time for the positive.

“This raise has given Jemima a legacy she didn't know was waiting for her. It's given meaning to the senseless. Power and hope where there wasn't much before.

“Sadly, Jemima's health took an unexpected turn this morning and she is unconscious at home, surrounded by her family, and supported by doctors / nurses from Mary Potter Hospice. While she's not in pain, we don't expect her to see Matt receive the funds – however, she is aware of the rough amount that has been raised and has been read almost every message that was sent.

“Thank you for every kind word, thought, prayer, dollar and cent. You've helped this girl change the world. She was both flying and floored at the energy you've all shared with her. What a special gift we have shared this week.

“We are deeply grateful to each of you, and as many of you have said; well and truly proud of what Jemima has achieved with her 'work on earth'.

“With our most sincere gratitude – Oliver and Ray, Theo and Rudy, Jemima and Pumpkin x”