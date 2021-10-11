Former prison nurse suspended, ordered to pay $12,000 over prisoner relationship

The name of the prison, nurse and prisoner have been suppressed by the tribunal.

A former prison nurse has been suspended for nine months and ordered to pay $12,000 in costs after she was found to have had an inappropriate relationship with a former prisoner.

The nurse had a relationship for about ten months in 2018 with the former prisoner after she had left her job at the prison. During her time at the prison, she had treated the prisoner for mental health issues and broader health problems.

The tribunal found the nurse’s conduct amounted to malpractice and likely brought the nursing profession into disrepute.

Once the nurse returns to work, she will be supervised by the Nursing Council for a year, have to complete a course on professional boundaries and ethics, and must inform any future employee of the tribunal decision for two years.

The tribunal found that the former prisoner was vulnerable due to the mental health sessions he had with the nurse while incarcerated.

“[The nurse] would have been aware that [the prisoner]... was regularly taking antidepressant medications, and that he had addiction concerns ... and that his mental health and wellbeing was fragile.

“She was in a privileged position of gaining access to information that she would not otherwise have been entitled to see.

“This put [her] in a significant position of power and created a dynamic whereby [the prisoner] could have been vulnerable to the use or abuse of the information she had about him.”

The tribunal found there was a gap of only six or seven weeks between their professional interactions concluding and the relationship starting.

It also found that, even though the relationship ended badly, it did not change the power imbalance between the two.

“The nature of the relationship ... subsequently broke down to the point that the relationship became abusive, one characterised by harassment and fear.

“That does not undermine the inherent vulnerability and power imbalance that exists due to the nurse/patient relationship at the particular time the relationship became personal and developed subsequently.”

The tribunal found that the nurse’s actions were damaging to the profession.

“The reputation and the professionalism of the nursing staff, particularly within a prison environment, is very important where the management of relationships between prisoners and staff can be complex and challenging.

“[Her] actions are likely to bring discredit to the profession through both the perception of the prison population and the general public.”