Student midwives are already looking at quitting, saying they should be paid for placements

Nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants walked off the job earlier this year.

Student midwives say they are already considering quitting the profession over poor pay and conditions.

They say the training programme’s structure is unsustainable and are calling to be paid for the 2400 hours of work experience they complete during their degrees.

Their pleas come as the Hutt Valley District Health Board hires midwifery students to take some pressure off its stretched maternity service. But it seems their request has fallen on deaf ears with other health authorities.

First year Victoria University of Wellington midwifery student Emma Hull​, 20, said she felt a bit “stuck” after seeing how burnt out working midwives were during her placement: “They didn’t get a lunch break most of the time. No one can prepare you for how bad it is.”

Having two lives in your hands was a lot of responsibility, which the pay for qualified midwives didn’t reflect, she said.

According to Government data, graduate midwives start on about $54,000 and those with five years' experience earn up to $72,000.

Madison Broughton​, 20, described trying to juggle 35 to 40 hours per week of unpaid work at the hospital or with a self-employed community (lead maternity carer) midwife, as required in the second year of the course, on top of fulltime academic study and other commitments as “insane”.

She was “baffled” when one of her course coordinators told her she would be unable to have a part-time job while studying because she needed to be able to pick up shifts on-call.

The $242.53 a week she received as student loan living costs from Studylink barely covered her rent, Broughton said.

“Who’s paying for my transport to the hospital? Who’s paying for my food, my clothes?”

She was looking at taking a year off to reassess.

“[Midwifery] is what I want to do, and I want to keep going with it, but when your mental health is affected by it… It’s hard to deal with.”

Both Hull and Broughton said better remuneration for graduates and a stipend for students would make midwifery a more attractive career option.

“We’re not asking for minimum wage … [just] something,” Broughton said.

If a midwifery student worked 2400 hours in any other job at the $20 minimum wage they would earn $48,000.

Fionnagh Dougan​, the chief executive of Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast district health boards, said in a statement that the Hutt Valley DHB had hired 10 “maternity support workers” – student midwives who would help midwives with non-clinical tasks. These positions would be paid.

But the Government had effectively ruled out paying midwifery students for their placement work.

Ministry of Education poutohu kaupapa (policy advisor) Julie Keenan​ said in general, students who did placements as part of their course weren’t paid and there were no plans to change that.

However, medical students received a $26,756 “grant” for internships in their final year.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that some district health boards employed midwifery students in part-time paid healthcare assistant roles.

A programme called Te Ara ō Hine -Tapu Ora launched this year to provide educational, financial, cultural and pastoral support to Māori and Pasifika student midwives, in the hopes of increasing the number of graduates. The Ministry offers grants to eligible Māori and Pacific student midwives.