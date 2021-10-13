Covid-19: Nelson Marlborough chief medical officer addresses vaccine worries

Before the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines were given provisional approval by Medsafe, they underwent extensive testing.

There are many reasons people are hesitant to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Some worry it was rushed through and hasn’t been tested enough. Some believe they’ll be fine if they get Covid, and some are worried about side effects.

We asked Dr Nick Baker, chief medical officer at Nelson Marlborough Health, to address some common concerns people have.

I'm young, fit and healthy. I'll be fine even if I get Covid.

That’s good to hear! But sorry to say that being young, fit and healthy will not prevent you from catching and spreading Covid-19 if you’re not vaccinated.

The first wave of the pandemic largely spared young people, but the Delta variant of the virus is more aggressive and does not discriminate. The only thing that stops Delta in its tracks or slows it down from making you very sick and contagious is if you’re vaccinated.

Many of the current New Zealand cases are in young or otherwise healthy people. Clinical research shows us that Delta is more ‘sticky’ for young people also – the virus sticks in your nose and throat where you can then sneeze, cough, laugh, yell or sing it out onto other people.

It is uncommon for young people to die from Covid but it is not unknown. Covid is becoming increasingly common as a very unpleasant illness in some young people that can be complicated by blood vessel and organ damage as well as chronic tiredness and brain fog.

The vaccine was rushed through, it's still basically a clinical trial.

The speed at which the Pfizer vaccine was developed does not mean shortcuts were taken. Robust clinical trials have been conducted worldwide that prove the vaccine’s efficacy and safety. With over 6.5 billion doses of vaccine given it is becoming one of the most widely used medications on the planet. Here are the main reasons why the vaccine could be developed so quickly.

Scientists had a head start because the building blocks for this sort of vaccine had already been developed with much research already carried out on related viruses.

Researchers and governments from different countries shared information and worked together.

More people than usual volunteered for clinical trials. Some clinical trials were done at the same time, instead of one after another.

Large manufacturing plants were built so more vaccines can be made faster than usual.

I watched a YouTube video and have seen posts on Facebook from scientists who say it's dangerous.

It can be tricky to know which information can be relied on can’t it? There is a lot of information out there.

Not all information is equal, however. Some of it is deliberately designed to misinform and mislead you. Sometimes, the information is just plain wrong.

Some of it is designed to scare you, or make you angry and upset. This is because people are more inclined to share – especially on social media – things that inspire outrage and high emotions. There is always a motive for misinformation (eg anti-government propaganda) but that motive is never for your own good or that of your family and community.

Misinformation is often spread to increase the usage and uptake of the medium on which it is shared. Algorithms are designed to encourage you to make more clicks and increase someone’s advertising revenue.

Sadly, misinformation and false claims work against us to benefit outsiders, at a time when we need to work together to beat the virus.

If you want the truth, stick to evidence-based sources (eg Unite Against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health), talk to a healthcare professional, phone Healthline. Or get information from someone you usually trust with important health decisions e.g. GP, practice nurse or specialist or come to a vaccination clinic and talk to a nurse.

And please think twice before you share what could be false claims.

It's not in the South Island yet, so there's no rush to get the vaccine.

Delta is here in New Zealand. And it’s spreading. If you want to be protected from catching and spreading this virus by Christmas, you need to get your first dose now.

People travel so much, it would be very easy for Delta to arrive in our region and to beat this virus we need to be aware it has often spread seven days ahead of where we see it today.

To quote microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles, if the virus can travel across the Tasman, it can travel across the Cook Strait. So you really should be double-dosed in preparation to meet the virus when it gets here, or when you travel to meet it.

Vaccination is your seatbelt, your cycle helmet. Your health is your most precious asset, Covid will find the unvaccinated.

It doesn't stop you catching or transmitting Covid, so what's the point?

As with any vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine may not fully protect everyone who gets it. The vaccine is very effective at stopping the virus from getting into your bloodstream and making you very sick but less effective at stopping it settling in your nose.

In the current Auckland outbreak, the Pfizer vaccine is proving very good at preventing people catching Covid and even better at preventing need for hospital care.

Studies show that getting two doses of the Pfizer vaccine means you are 95 per cent less likely to need hospital care and 98 per cent less likely to need ICU care.

If you are unlucky enough to be in the small percentage of vaccinated people who still get infected, you are far less likely to get symptoms, or get really sick and have to go to hospital. Without symptoms, you are also less likely to pass Covid-19 on to other people.

We know that it’s much harder for the virus to spread between people who are vaccinated.

To be safe, however, we are taking a very cautious approach and asking you to continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and get tested when you are unwell even if you have been vaccinated.

The side effects of the vaccine are dangerous – people have died from it.

As mentioned above, some of the false claims and misinformation is the stuff deliberately designed to frighten you, anger you, make you click more and inspire you to share it with other people. False claims about vaccine-related deaths and injury are a good example.

More than 5.83 million doses of the vaccine have been given to New Zealanders, many of whom are our oldest and sickest people. Up to September 18, 68 deaths have been recorded in people after they’ve had their vaccine. This does not mean the vaccine is the cause of the death. People also die after eating breakfast or riding on a bus. It does not mean the vaccine increased their risk of death

Medsafe is collecting reports of side effects, adverse events and deaths after vaccination. Deaths and serious advert events (reactions to the vaccine) are investigated by Medsafe. This is how we know that of the 68 deaths reported after vaccination (among those millions of doses given) only one has been concluded to be likely due to vaccine-induced myocarditis.

A sober reminder – more than 4.87 million people have died from Covid-19 worldwide, when outbreaks get out of control. The virus is the killer. Not the vaccine. In the United States, 2000 people per million have died of Covid. While in NZ only five people per million have died. Let’s celebrate this success and keep working to keep Covid at bay by all getting vaccinated.