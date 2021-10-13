Covid-19: How to have a conversation with someone hesitant to get vaccinated

Clinical lead Steph Anderson says rather than arguing with the vaccine hesitant, stop and listen.

We all know someone who is hesitating. Pausing, waiting, or just not getting the vaccine against Covid-19.

Maybe it’s your mother, cousin, friend, or neighbour.

Rather than argue with them, the best thing you can do is listen to their concerns, Steph Anderson says.

Martin De Ruyter/Nelson Mail General manager for Nelson Bays Primary Health Charlotte Etheridge, left and clinical lead Steph Anderson at the Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Richmond.

Normally a community nurse at Nelson’s Victory Community Centre, Anderson has been seconded to be a clinical lead in the vaccination roll-out.

Every day she talked to people who were worried about getting the Pfizer vaccine, and they were starting to see more hesitant people coming in and asking questions, she said.

“Now that we have sort of been through the bulk of the population who are very willing and keen we’re having those conversations more often.”

She urged anyone with worries to pop into a clinic and have a chat.

“We have always got time to sit down and talk through that with people ... we would never want to vaccinate someone who wasn’t fully aware of what they’re doing or giving us clear consent.”

General manager for Nelson Bays Primary Health Charlotte Etheridge said it was important to realise everyone had different worries and concerns when it came to getting vaccinated.

“It’s actually understanding that Covid anxiety.”

Asking questions was always the best way forward, she said.

Martin De Ruyter/Nelson Mail Steph Anderson says it's important to listen to the concerns of people who are hesitating to get vaccinated.

“There’s no such thing as a silly question.”

Anderson said they had had a tradie come in recently who had heard about dangerous side effects from his workmates. But after talking to a nurse he came back the following day and got the jab.

“She was able to correct or dispel some of those myths with no pressure ... he just needed time.”

She urged anyone wanting to talk through the vaccination with people who were worried to stop and listen to what they were saying.

If you heard them out, then they were much more likely to hear what you had to say, she said.

“Tell them what being vaccinated means to you and tell them what it might mean to your community and your whānau.”

Many people were being led astray by misinformation from social media, so getting them to show you the information and then gently questioning the source while directing them to more reliable information was a good approach, she said.

Etheridge said a lot of people relied on sources like Facebook for their information, which was why it was important to help them question and find different sources.

“Facebook is a world of noise.”

Anderson said they had learned a lot about what was motivating people to get vaccinated by sitting and talking to them.

For many, the health and community benefits were a driver, but for many young people coming through during the school holidays it was about being able to travel and attend university, she said.

“It’s a very different focus.”

She had three tips for anyone hesitating to get vaccinated: “Broaden your sources of information, talk to someone that you trust that has good judgement, and don’t just get all your information off Facebook.”