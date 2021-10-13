'The key is to talk': Men targeted in new health and wellness campaign

Stuff visited various members of the Westport community to see how the recovery is going.

Matiu Lattin knows what it is like to be in a dark place.

The 29-year-old from Westport suffered from depression and anxiety from a young age, which culminated into a near crisis in 2018.

“I was in quite a dangerous dark place. I thought that’s just who I am ... until a role model sat me down and said ‘on the one hand it’s normal, but you are worth not feeling that way’,” he said.

The other man had also gone through tough times and helped him connect with social and community services. Now he wants to do the same for others.

READ MORE:

* Agencies pledge funds to help 140 people still out of their flooded homes

* More floods, more fires, more droughts: Report's 'dark picture' for Kiwi kids

* Westport flood recovery: Build a wall or move to higher ground?



When the Covid-19 lockdown came in 2020, Lattin struggled again. Then came Westport’s floods and another lockdown within weeks of each other in 2021.

Westport suffered a one-in-60-year flood in July when water inundated almost 500 homes and caused about $85.4 million worth of damage. Almost half of town’s residents had to flee their homes.

Lattin’s home was yellow-stickered, but he was fortunate to move back in after about a month in temporary accommodation.

He said a combination of things helped him get through to the other side.

Supplied Matiu Lattin is helping other men achieve mental, physical and emotional wellbeing after going through tough times.

“Finding quality services, counselling at times, self-care. It’s ... eating five plus a day and getting exercise.

“We all know we should look after ourselves, but it took me years to implement it, and it makes a huge difference.”

Connecting with his iwi and te reo Māori also helped him, as did becoming a father.

“Becoming a pāpā forced me to make sure I am staying well.”

Lattin has now teamed up with community organisations to facilitate the new peer-led Kawatiri Men’s Health Group.

He said it would be a safe space for men to support each other to live better and healthier lives.

It would have fortnightly meetings as well as shared kai, guest speakers and activities.

It aimed to be “preventative” and reduce the negative statistics men normally led, including suicide rates, family harm, addiction, and shorter life expectancy.

Homebuilders West Coast Trust chief executive Lorraine Scanlon said the flood happened as people were still dealing with the effects of the first Covid-19 lockdown. Having another lockdown within weeks of the flood added more stress, she said.

In response, community organisations – including Homebuilders, the Rural Support Trust and Te Hā O Kawatiri – had teamed up to run a series of workshops beginning on Tuesday with speakers on physical, mental and rural men's health.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A state of emergency was called in the West Coast town of Westport due to flooding in July.

Rural men’s health speaker Bede O’Connor, whose own farm was flooded in July, said he encouraged men to open up after a tough few months with floods and a wet spring.

“It’s hard to get off [the] farm, but the key is to talk to other farmers. It’s really important,” he said.

One of the organisers, counsellor Bernard Smith, said men were great at stepping up to help others in times of crisis like the flooding.

“But we are not always so on to it in terms of stepping up and looking after ourselves. Over the years I’ve heard all sorts of ‘a-ha’ moments from men I’ve counselled who realise they cannot be the best partner or dad if they don’t focus on their own health and wellbeing first.”

Where to get help