'The key is to talk': Men targeted in new health and wellness campaign
Matiu Lattin knows what it is like to be in a dark place.
The 29-year-old from Westport suffered from depression and anxiety from a young age, which culminated into a near crisis in 2018.
“I was in quite a dangerous dark place. I thought that’s just who I am ... until a role model sat me down and said ‘on the one hand it’s normal, but you are worth not feeling that way’,” he said.
The other man had also gone through tough times and helped him connect with social and community services. Now he wants to do the same for others.
When the Covid-19 lockdown came in 2020, Lattin struggled again. Then came Westport’s floods and another lockdown within weeks of each other in 2021.
Westport suffered a one-in-60-year flood in July when water inundated almost 500 homes and caused about $85.4 million worth of damage. Almost half of town’s residents had to flee their homes.
Lattin’s home was yellow-stickered, but he was fortunate to move back in after about a month in temporary accommodation.
He said a combination of things helped him get through to the other side.
“Finding quality services, counselling at times, self-care. It’s ... eating five plus a day and getting exercise.
“We all know we should look after ourselves, but it took me years to implement it, and it makes a huge difference.”
Connecting with his iwi and te reo Māori also helped him, as did becoming a father.
“Becoming a pāpā forced me to make sure I am staying well.”
Lattin has now teamed up with community organisations to facilitate the new peer-led Kawatiri Men’s Health Group.
He said it would be a safe space for men to support each other to live better and healthier lives.
It would have fortnightly meetings as well as shared kai, guest speakers and activities.
It aimed to be “preventative” and reduce the negative statistics men normally led, including suicide rates, family harm, addiction, and shorter life expectancy.
Homebuilders West Coast Trust chief executive Lorraine Scanlon said the flood happened as people were still dealing with the effects of the first Covid-19 lockdown. Having another lockdown within weeks of the flood added more stress, she said.
In response, community organisations – including Homebuilders, the Rural Support Trust and Te Hā O Kawatiri – had teamed up to run a series of workshops beginning on Tuesday with speakers on physical, mental and rural men's health.
Rural men’s health speaker Bede O’Connor, whose own farm was flooded in July, said he encouraged men to open up after a tough few months with floods and a wet spring.
“It’s hard to get off [the] farm, but the key is to talk to other farmers. It’s really important,” he said.
One of the organisers, counsellor Bernard Smith, said men were great at stepping up to help others in times of crisis like the flooding.
“But we are not always so on to it in terms of stepping up and looking after ourselves. Over the years I’ve heard all sorts of ‘a-ha’ moments from men I’ve counselled who realise they cannot be the best partner or dad if they don’t focus on their own health and wellbeing first.”
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.