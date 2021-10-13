'Heart of gold': Jemima's father pays tribute to Wellington teen who raised more than $550,000 for cancer research

Jemima Gazley on holiday with her family in Hahei. Jemima would be diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer two weeks later.

The father of the Wellington teenager who raised more than $550,000 for cancer research has paid tribute to his daughter, Jemima, who died on Tuesday.

“She’s always been that way, caring about others and standing up for others. She’s just always had a heart of gold,” Oliver Gazley said.

Jemima, who had an incurable brain cancer, started the fundraising for research and trials undertaken by Associate Professor Matt Dun, an expert in the field of cancer protein research in children at the University of Newcastle. She did not want other kids to go through what she and her family went through.

“We’ve got this girl that was so stoic and incredible. This 15-year-old girl whose been able to make decisions that most adults would struggle to make,” Gazley said.

SUPPLIED Jemima Gazley, 15, has died after raising more than $550,000 for cancer research. Her aim was to ensure others don’t have to go through what she and her family did.

He described a young woman who was completely independent with a passion for thrift stores and a desire to support others in their struggles.

Gazley said, as of Wednesday morning, the campaign had raised more than $550,000.

“We’re just surrounded by so much love. The Givealittle connection has made it a little bit easier to focus on her and her life and passion,” he said.

Gazley said that he and Jemima’s mother were with her when she passed away peacefully on Tuesday night.

The scientist who leads the team that Jemima was fundraising for has also praised the teenager, saying her courage and determination had touched hearts globally.

“Throughout her journey she has shown unbelievable courage. The way she has put the lives of other children before her own well-being is inspirational. Her legacy will live on forever,” Dun said.

“This research is important for pushing the boundaries of the therapies that we feel will lead to longer term survival,” he said.

“I think $500,000 had been spent on this kind of research in New Zealand in the last 14 years.” Jemima's fundraising meant “the exciting work that we are revealing in the lab can move more quickly into clinical trials”, Dun said.

SUPPLIED Associate professor Matt Dun of the University of Newcastle.

He said he talked to Jemima via text after the tumour prevented her from being able to speak. "I can’t even begin to understand what it's like to have an awareness of what she was going through.”

In addition to the money raised Jemima had also donated the areas of her brain stem affected by the cancer to Dun’s research.

The family included a message from Jemima for her supporters on the Givealittle page.

“She wanted to let you know that she is finally cured and free. She is dancing through the heavens, laughing and full of joy,” the family wrote.

SUPPLIED Jemima Gazley and her dad Oliver outside Christchurch hospital after her craniotomy earlier this year.

The Wellington teenager slipped into unconsciousness on Sunday, knowing she had raised more than $400,000 for cancer research. The total continued to climb after her death.

Jemima herself donated her savings of more than $5000.

On top of the total on the Givealittle page, The Hirsch Family Funderpants organisation has donated $US10,000 ($NZ14,386) directly to Dun in honour of Jemima. Mercedes-Benz NZ did the same, donating $AUD9500 ($9955).

Jemima had wanted to raise $100,000.

On the fundraising page, the family expressed their gratitude towards the contributors to her heroic fundraising efforts.

“Please know every one of you have made the final chapter her greatest triumph, her legacy will live on,” they said.