Wellington teen who raised more than $450,000 for cancer research has died

Jemima Gazley, 15, has died after raising more than $450,000 for cancer research. Her aim was to ensure others don’t have to go through what she and her family did.

Jemima Gazley, the 15-year-old Wellington teenager who raised more than $450,000 for cancer research, has died.

Her family wrote on Jemima’s givealittle page on Tuesday evening that she had passed away peacefully.

“It is with a heavy heart to let you know Jemima's incredible journey on earth has come to an end,” the family said.

They included a message from her for her supporters.

“She wanted to let you know that she is finally cured and free. She is dancing through the heavens, laughing and full of joy,” the family wrote.

SUPPLIED Jemima Gazley and her dad Oliver outside Christchurch hospital after her craniotomy earlier this year.

The Wellington teenager slipped into unconsciousness on Sunday, knowing she had raised more than $400,000 for cancer research.

Jemima started the fundraising for research and trials undertaken by Associate Professor Matt Dun, an expert in the field of cancer protein research in children at the University of Newcastle.

By the time of her death it had raised $445,290 from 4819 donors, including Jemima herself, who donated her savings of more than $5000.

On top of the total on the Givealittle page, The Hirsch Family Funderpants organisation has donated USD$10,000 (NZD$14,386) directly to Dun in honour of Jemima. Mercedes-Benz NZ did the same, donating AUD$9500 (NZD$9955).

Jemima had wanted to raise $100,000.

The family expressed their gratitude towards the contributors to her heroic fundraising efforts.

“Please know every one of you have made the final chapter her greatest triumph, her legacy will live on,” they said.