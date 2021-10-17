Long-term hospital planning delayed for Southland

Southern District Health Board board member Terry King is unimpressed that future planning for Southland Hospital has been delayed.

Planning for the future of Southland Hospital has been pushed out until the end of the year.

The Southern District Health Board has been scheduled to undertake an extensive health needs analysis of the populations that use the hospital – including the Queenstown Lakes areas – before developing a long-term plan to make sure the hospital would meet these needs in the future.

The work was put forward by Southland-based board members and added to the board’s action sheet in February, but after being pushed out to September, board members were told this month it would likely not be completed until December.

“I’m not impressed,” board member Terry King told executive leaders.

Sapere Research Group, which also worked on the business case for the new Dunedin Hospital and did the recent review of Southern DHB’s mental health services, have been hired to carry out the analysis.

A draft “terms of reference" was distributed to board members in June with an expected completion date of September.

During last week's board meeting, members were told a target date would be discussed and agreed with Sapere.

Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming pushed back against concerns, saying: “In terms of priorities, I'm more focused on fixing the hospital at Southland for the pandemic.”

Fleming also highlighted work under way to improve the hospital.

A business case for expanding the emergency department at Southland Hospital was recently approved and Fleming hoped design architects would be chosen for the project within the month.

Concept design work is also being carried out for a fifth operating theatre and the board has written to the Ministry of Health to ask for funding to help cover the $4 to $5 million cost of the proposed construction.