Children aged 5 to 11 could be in line for Covid-19 vaccine, politicians say

Associate Minster of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare told Māori health providers in Christchurch he believed the vaccine could be rolled out to 5 to 11-year-olds in line with the start of the 2022 school year.

Two politicians have suggested children aged between 5 and 11 could be added to the Covid vaccination programme before Christmas, despite such a move yet to be approved by the medical regulatory body.

Associate Health minister Peeni Henare told a hui of Māori health workers in Christchurch on Tuesday that rolling the vaccine out to that age group before the start of the 2022 school year was an “ideal time”.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins also told RNZ on Wednesday that he understood the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was likely to consider an application for the vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds this month.

Beyond that, Medsafe in New Zealand would be able to move “relatively quickly”, he said, and it could be approved “this side of Christmas”. But it depended on “things well beyond our control”.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Officials to advise if third dose is needed for immunocompromised Kiwis

* Covid-19: Two more 11-year-olds given Pfizer vaccine despite no Medsafe approval

* Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine approved for use in 12 to 15-year-olds in New Zealand



A Ministry of Health spokesman confirmed no such application has yet been made.

Medsafe gave approval for children aged 12 to 15 to be given the Pfizer vaccine in June, and bookings opened for them in August.

Despite Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations of children spiking in parts of the world, a leading New Zealand paediatric infectious disease specialist told Stuff in August he had “no new concerns” with the Delta variant and children under the age of 16.

Associate Professor Tony Walls​, a paediatric infectious disease specialist from the University of Otago, had said there was an exponential increase in risk as people got older, so the youngest children had the least chance of getting severely ill or dying from Covid-19.

Pfizer announced on Friday that it had applied for approval for the vaccine in 5 to 11-year-olds in America.

Now the FDA will have to decide if there is enough evidence that the shots are safe and will work for younger children like they do for teenagers and adults.

An independent expert panel will publicly debate the evidence on October 26.

Henare told the Christchurch hui of Māori health workers that international trends were heading towards approving vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds.

He predicted a roll-out in New Zealand towards the start of the 2022 school year.

“That’s an ideal time to give us a run up towards working with 5-plus.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Associate minister of health Peeni Henare spoke in Christchurch on Tuesday about Māori vaccination rates.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said Medsafe had not yet received an application from Pfizer to vary the approval of its Covid-19 vaccine for the more than 476,000 children under the age of 12.

This would be needed in​​​​ order for Medsafe to consider whether to grant provisional approval.

“If and when Pfizer does submit an application, Medsafe will prioritise the assessment of the data for this age group.”

If Medsafe provisionally approved the Pfizer vaccine for those under 12, further clinical and scientific advice would be sought from the Covid-19 vaccine technical advisory group before it goes to Cabinet for a “decision to use”.

“In the meantime, we want everyone in New Zealand who is eligible to get vaccinated, and we are aiming to be one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world.”

It required a collective effort, and he called for everyone to contribute to the nationwide push for the final 20 per cent of the unvaccinated to do so this Super Saturday.

More information about Super Saturday can be found here.