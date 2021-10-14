Kiwis behind breakthrough in eradicating tuberculosis

This year's pandemic has been a lesson in isolation. Melanie Reid and Jo Galer took a trip back in time to visit the relics of another infectious and isolating disease - a tuberculosis sanatorium tucked away in Central Otago back country.

New Zealand researchers are behind a major scientific breakthrough that could help eradicate tuberculosis.

As part of an international collaboration, University of Otago researchers have made a discovery that could lead to the invention of fast-acting drugs to combat the world’s biggest infectious disease killer.

Described as one of the hardest infections to treat, tuberculosis (TB) kills about 5000 people a day, with 1 billion people dying before anti-TB drugs were discovered.

Michele Krause/Stuff The Otago University tuberculosis research team. From left, assistant research fellow Helen Opel-Reading, Professor Kurt Krause, Professor Greg Cook and research fellow Dr Kiel Hards, with a computer-generated image of the bd oxidase protein structure.

Current drugs have heavy side effects and a six-month protocol or longer if patients proved resistant to common TB antibiotics, but the latest breakthrough could reduce treatment to a month.

Alongside Nobel Prize winner Professor Hartmut Michel, of Germany’s Max Planck Institute of Biophysics, Professor Kurt Krause and Professor Greg Cook have determined the atomic structure of a protein called bd oxidase.

The protein lives in the cell membrane of the TB bacterium and helps it breathe under very low oxygen conditions that often occur in infected lungs.

Knowing the structure of the protein would help to speed up the process of designing and discovering small molecules that could block bd oxidase function and help to rapidly kill TB germs, Cook said.

A Marsden grant and Royal Society of New Zealand Catalyst Funding allowed Krause and Cook to focus on the project for six years, but scientists worldwide have been working on making this discovery for more than two decades.

Krause said the plan was to start building on the bd oxidase structure to understand its mechanism, identify tight inhibitors, and refine inhibitors into a multi-drug cocktail that rapidly cured TB.

“It’s going to take a long time to reach this goal, but having the structure now in hand gives us exactly the encouragement we need to keep pushing forward towards our goal of rapid treatment.”