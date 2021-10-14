Rise in Canterbury's Covid-19 vaccination uptake, despite stubborn spots

Aranui is among the suburbs with the lowest vaccine uptake in Canterbury, with 59.7 per cent of people having had a single dose.

A growing number of Canterbury suburbs have broken the 90 per cent mark for a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, but jab rates in parts of rural Canterbury and east Christchurch remain stubbornly low.

A comparison of vaccination rates for Canterbury from October 5 to October 12 shows the number of suburbs of more than 500 people that have reached 90 per cent for a first vaccine has risen from seven to 27.

But the 10 Canterbury suburbs with the lowest vaccination rates remained the same, with east Christchurch suburbs like Aranui, Avonside, Bexley and Wainoni and rural areas like Ashley Gorge, Rawhiti and Okuku still struggling.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff While Aranui has a comparatively low vaccination rate, not all are sceptical – Terry Smith is double-jabbed.

In Aranui, the percentage of first doses for eligible residents climbed from 55 per cent to 59.7 per cent between October 5 and October 12, a jump of 4.7 percentage points; 165 Aranui residents were vaccinated between those dates.

But there was also good news in east Christchurch. Both Linwood East and Linwood North were among the 14 suburbs in Canterbury that saw the percentage of people having had one dose jump by more than 5 percentage points.

Canterbury has a new leading suburb for eligible residents getting their first dose.

In a sign that the free burger incentive for students getting vaccinated may have worked, Ilam University now has a first-dose uptake of 95 per cent among eligible residents, up from 89.9 per cent last week.

Christchurch East MP Poto Williams said she hoped vaccine uptake in east Christchurch would improve over the next fortnight as community groups start to contact to more residents.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Christchurch suburb of Aranui has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the country.

“There has not been much change this week, but I am hopeful that in the next couple of weeks we will see a shift,’’ she said.

“I am really hopeful that we will start turning the tide. There is a lot of focus on it.”

A vaccine drive in Aranui, called Choice Aranui, planned for the suburb on October 30 would be a “big community day” to encourage people not just around vaccinations, but getting together.

“There will be giveaways and a festival feel about it.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Christchurch East MP Poto Williams, left, believes vaccine rates in eastern suburbs will improve in the next two weeks.

Linwood ward councillor Yani Johanson said eastern suburbs were neglected when the vaccine roll-out was first planned.

“The reality is we are way behind,’’ he said.

“There was a complete lack of a plan to target those communities when the vaccination programme was mapped out. There was a lack of strategic focus on Māori, Pasifika, and lower socio-economic communities,’’ he said.

“My understanding is they have recognised that and are making resources available for community groups. That is exactly the right approach in my view.

“It will be really interesting to see the results of that over the next few weeks.”

Only 16 people were vaccinated at a clinic at Haeata Community Campus in Aranui on Wednesday, although the torrential rain and blustery winds may have deterred some.

The new vaccination figures show some rural areas lagging behind the average rate.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Councillor Yani Johanson believes eastern suburbs were not given enough focus in the vaccine roll-out plan.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said the vaccine roll out had encountered difficulties in rural areas.

“CDHB (Canterbury District Health Board) needs to implement a dial-a-vaccination service where residents can book a vaccination either by phone or online that is administered at their house.”

He said some people needed more information before they chose to get vaccinated.

“The measles outbreak in North Canterbury in 2019 was my first experience of engaging with families who choose not to vaccinate.

“I do think we need to do more in providing relevant information to those who are still making their decision on whether to vaccinate.”

University of Otago researchers found the number of people who had at least one dose of the vaccine was 11 per cent lower in rural areas and up to 19 per cent lower in remote rural areas compared with major metropolitan centres.

Waitaha Primary Health chief executive officer Bill Eschenbach said they were supporting rural areas.

He said there was a “lot of work to do” in Ashburton, with just 70 per cent at first dose, and in Hurunui and Waimakariri, which are both at about 65 per cent.

At a recent vaccination event in Ashburton, only five people turned up, he said. But people then went away and spread the word, resulting in the clinic running out of vaccinations.

In Kaiapoi, the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is launching the “JabberWaka” to help with vaccination rates.

The mobile vaccination motorhome will be based in the North Canterbury town on Saturday and Sunday in a bid to increase vaccination rates.

The West Coast's vaccination rate is also among the lowest in the South Island, but a new mobile clinic will soon start touring the region to get more people vaccinated.