Vulnerable toddler's life saved twice by 'crucial' air ambulance service

Annie Johnston, 2, was born prematurely and is now on a ventilator full-time. Starship's National Air Ambulance Service has been a life saver for her family.

When Samantha Thomson’s​ 2-year-old daughter was rushed to hospital and put on life support for the second time in just over a year, she prepared herself for the worst.

Annie and her twin sister Ava​ were born nine weeks’ premature in Christchurch in June 2019. They were “severely growth-restricted”, with Annie weighing just 500 grams and Ava just over 800g.

Because Annie was born so early and was so small, her lungs did not have time to fully develop, meaning she struggled to breathe, talk, walk and eat like a healthy 2-year-old.

She still required 24/7 support from an oxygen ventilator and needed a surgical tube for feeding. Her situation made her extremely susceptible to infections and other breathing issues.

READ MORE:

* Anguish as intensive care bed shortages force toddler's vital heart surgery to be cancelled four times

* Timaru family 'forever in debt' to air ambulance for baby rescue

* Southland family joins Starship fundraising effort



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Samantha Thomson feared the worst with 2-year-old Annie Johnston was put on life support earlier this year – the second time in as many years.

In June last year, Annie fell ill with rhinovirus – the main culprit behind the common cold. The virus can sometimes lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia, especially in babies.​

Annie became lethargic and struggled to breathe. She was rushed to Christchurch Hospital and was put on life support within 90 minutes.

Starship’s National Air Ambulance was called in to fly her to the Auckland hospital’s paediatric intensive care unit.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Annie was born prematurely and is now on a ventilator full-time.

Annie recovered and returned to Christchurch a few weeks later.

But in July this year, the toddler caught the flu-like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which ravaged many Kiwi children and put children’s wards and general practices across the country under extreme pressure.

Annie was again rushed to Christchurch Hospital and put on life support.

“She was just so unwell. She was needing 100 per cent breathing support, she wasn't doing anything for herself,” Thomson said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Annie plays at home with dad Toby Johnston.

The family prepared for the worst.

“We have always known that one day [there may be] a bug like this ... that Annie might not be able to survive.

“It was devastating, we've always sort of prepared ourselves that it could potentially happen.”

Thomson said Annie was a fighter though, and doctors saw an opportunity to send her back to Starship Hospital.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Annie, right, at home in Christchurch with mum Samantha Thomson, twin sister Ava Johnston, 2, and dad Toby Johnston.

She was flown there again by the “crucial” air ambulance.

“If she didn't get that air ambulance to come and get her … she probably wouldn't have survived. She needed them.”

Thomson encouraged people to donate to the service if they could.

“You don't know when your child is going to need the service.”

Last year, the air ambulance completed 141 retrieval missions and flew more than 110,000 kilometres. More than 140,000 children are patients at Starship Child Health each year.

Starship Children's Hospital surgical director Dr John Beca​ said the air ambulance ensured all children, regardless of where they were, could get the care and treatment they needed.

“Accidents and illness can happen to our children anywhere in New Zealand. Starship has New Zealand’s only dedicated paediatric intensive care unit, and any child requiring anything more than short-term intensive care comes to Starship.”

The Starship Foundation contributed $1.5 million annually to help keep the air ambulance service flying. It aims to generate $20m a year for Starship by 2023.

Donations can be made online at www.keepstarshipflying.org.nz