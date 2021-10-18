Lawyer with cancer fighting for insurance payout

A lawyer diagnosed with terminal cancer is fighting for a life insurance payout in the High Court.

However, his bid to force his insurance company to accept his claim has run into a snag, with the court denying him a shortcut procedure.

The Christchurch emissions trading specialist, who runs his own law firm, had a scan on December 18, 2018. It showed he had cancerous tumour and his surgeon and oncologist told him his condition would be terminal within 12 months if he did not have treatment.

A life insurance policy he took out in 2009 with Asteron Life Ltd provided a payout if he became terminally ill. The policy defined “terminally ill” as an illness that meant “your life expectancy is, due to sickness and regardless of any available treatment, not greater than 12 months”.

Catherwood made a claim a few months after the scan.

At the time his oncologist noted: “The aim of treatment is cure. Obviously it doesn’t always work out that way, but I think the chances of Hugh dying in the next 12 months is low i.e. less than 10 per cent.”

Catherwood would have chemotherapy and then move to curative surgery, the oncologist noted.

Asteron declined the claim in May 2019, saying its view that Catherwood’s life expectancy was more than 12 months “remained unchanged”. Catherwood responded that the insurance company should ignore any treatment when considering his life expectancy.

Catherwood is still alive nearly three years after his initial diagnosis and declined to speak to Stuff.

He instructed lawyers in March 2020 who, after being rebuffed by Asteron, sought the company’s consent to seek a declaratory order, on what the policy meant, in a fast track proceeding called a Part 19 procedure under High Court rules regulating how cases should be brought to the court.

Asteron declined. The case reached the High Court in Christchurch in September with Catherwood’s lawyer Chris McVeigh QC arguing, among other things, that the court only had to decide the correct procedure for the declaratory order and Part 19 was the most efficient and least costly.

Asterton’s lawyer, Christine Meechan QC, argued Catherwood was actually claiming a breach of contract and the claim should be brought as an ordinary proceeding.

Associate Judge Owen Paulsen said Catherwood was entitled to seek a declaratory order under Part 19 if he could satisfy the court it was in the interests of justice.

However, he was firmly of the view Catherwood’s proceeding should be brought by an ordinary proceeding. The discipline of formal proceedings would be beneficial and case management was desirable.

A general proceeding would define the issues more clearly and be able to handle discovery applications, he said.