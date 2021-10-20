Petition launched to have Tourette Syndrome recognised as a disability

Oxford teenager Jay Leslie, 16, wants people to know that being diagnosed with sudden onset Tourette's in July 2020 "doesn't mean that everything is over".

Emily Boulton​ says having Tourette Syndrome can sometimes be hilarious – but it can also be exhausting, painful, difficult and soul crushing.

There are some days when the 19-year-old Dunedin student collapses every time she tries to walk – stopping her from attending classes, socialising and shopping. Bolton is also unable to drive, cycle and scoot.

Cooking meals is also out of the question. “It’s very dangerous. At the moment, I don’t even touch knives. I’m scared I’m going to hurt myself or do something horrible because of my tics,” Boulton said.

Tourette Syndrome is a disorder which causes uncontrollable repetitive movements and sounds, called tics. Each person displays different tics with varying frequency and severity. But despite its potentially debilitating effect, Tourette Syndrome is not recognised as a disability, leaving those with the syndrome short of much-needed support and funding.

READ MORE:

* KEA Kids News: Kids with Tourette's turned away from camp after Covid-19 anxiety makes disorder soar

* Canterbury teenager's first music video to feature Dr Ashley Bloomfield cameo

* Uncle Tics: Hamilton man with Tourette Syndrome becomes an accidental star

* Band shaking off Tourette Syndrome to share stage with Hollie Smith, Tiki Taane



To help people with Tourette Syndrome and their families get access to funded support services, the Tourette’s Association of NZ has launched a petition calling on the Ministry of Health to recognise that the syndrome is a disability.

Supplied Emily Boulton says she was frustrated when she found out that she did not qualify for support services and mobility aids as Tourette Syndrome was not recognised as a disability.

More than 3000 people have signed the petition so far.

Boulton, who moved from Taranaki to Dunedin, said she would be overjoyed if Tourette Syndrome was recognised. “It would make my life and the lives of people around my life so much easier – it will be a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

She was frustrated that she did not qualify for support services and was worried about her future, unsure if she could land a full-time job.

Supplied Emily Boulton, who has Tourette Syndrome, says her tics can inhibit her from cooking, going to classes, and she can’t drive, cycle or scoot.

“That’s why I want to have support services and mobility aids. They will benefit my life so much.”

Robyn Twemlow​, the association's executive director, said when a young person presented with tics, they were referred to mental health services which did not provide funding for physical treatments and therapies.

“Funding for the likes of mobility assistance or carer support falls under the disability criteria and Tourette Syndrome is not recognised as such.”

Supplied Robyn Twemlow, founder and executive director of Torette's Association of NZ, says getting access to disability services and individualised funding would be “life-changing for those individuals living with complex physical tics”.

Getting access to disability services and individualised funding would be “life-changing for those individuals living with complex physical tics”, she said.

The Ministry of Health's Deputy Director-General Disability, Adri Isbister​, said Tourette Syndrome was described as a neurological disorder which sat within the umbrella term of neurodevelopmental conditions.

“The Ministry's Disability Support Services provides support for people with a sensory, physical and/or intellectual disability,” Isbister said. “People with Tourette's may be eligible for Disability Support Services if they have an eligible co-occurring disability.”

Supplied Prudence Walker, the chief executive of Disabled Persons Assembly, says anybody who experiences disability in the social model context should be able to receive support.

Disabled Persons Assembly chief executive Prudence Walker said there was no question that people who had Tourette Syndrome could experience disability.

“I absolutely support that anybody who experiences disability in the social model context who needs support should be able to receive that,” Walker said.

Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero​ said the health and disability system had unacceptable levels of unmet need.

“Sometimes it discriminates inadvertently against people who sit outside what are commonly highly prescriptive and, at times, incorrect criteria for accessing funding and services,” Tesoriero said.

“We know there are people with particular impairments who are excluded from accessing disability support services, and I would like to understand more about the rationale for why people with Tourette’s are facing barriers to the right support.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero says she would like to understand more about the rationale for why people with Tourette Syndrome are facing barriers to the right support. (File photo)

“Often the people most affected by these decisions, about who can and cannot access funding, are not provided with opportunity in the first place to inform a fair and non-discriminatory decision-making framework for funding,” Tesoriero said.

“It’s really important the criteria for who can access disability support services is flexible enough to change as our understanding of different conditions evolves.”