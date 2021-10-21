Gastro bug causing 'violent vomiting' hits Christchurch schools

Parents are being reminded of the importance of children’s hygiene as schools grapple with a gastroenteritis outbreak.

Christchurch’s Wairakei School was the latest to fall victim to the bug, with about quarter of the roll at home sick or as a precautionary measure on Thursday.

The school community experienced a large outbreak of vomiting on Tuesday evening and immediately notified the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.

Acting principal Simon Adkins said the Bryndwr community “stepped up” quickly, and he was proud of how people responded.

Many parents were keeping children at home as a precautionary measure, he said.

Board of trustees chairman Jason Bretherton said the outbreak had affected three or four year 1 and 2 classrooms.

Two staff had also become ill.

Bretherton said they had followed protocols and kept the school community informed.

Canterbury medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink said they were aware of a localised outbreak of gastroenteritis in northwest Christchurch.

Parents on a social media page reported the bug had caused “violent vomiting”.

One parent said her child had been sick for six days. Other parents said their children had been sick before the school holidays in different areas of Christchurch.

Pink confirmed the outbreak had affected a primary school where 60 students were reported to be symptomatic and a preschool where five preschool-aged children and three staff had been symptomatic.

“As well as those who are symptomatic, the primary school has a significant number of students away ... as a precautionary approach.”

Pink said people could become infected by close contact with a person who had gastroenteritis, cleaning up the vomit or diarrhoea from an infected person, handling food from an infected person, touching contaminated surfaces, or not following strict hygiene practices.

Symptoms included vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach cramps that generally subsided within 24 hours.

Those affected were advised to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration and should stay at home until they were clear of symptoms for 48 hours.

“Community and Public Health continue to work with the primary school and preschool to manage and contain the spread of illness,” Pink said.