Palmerston North Covid-19 case recovers

Palmerston North Hospital has returned to Covid-19-free status with the discharge of its single case since the Delta outbreak.

The patient was a truck driver from Auckland, whose positive test came through while they were in Palmerston North as part of their work on October 1.

The case prompted a rush on testing in the region as several places of interest were identified.

The person was in isolation in the city before becoming ill and being admitted to Palmerston North Hospital on October 8.

MidCentral Health confirmed the driver was discharged on Friday, October 15.