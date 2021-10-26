Controversial compulsory treatment orders benefit psychotic patients, NZ study finds

The co-author of a new study into compulsory treatment orders says it could help psychiatrists ensure they are only used for the most suitable patients.

A controversial form of coercive mental health treatment leads to shorter and fewer hospital admissions for patients with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia, a New Zealand study has found.

For patients with non-psychotic diagnoses such as depression, bipolar disorder, personality disorders and dementia, the use of compulsory treatment orders (CTOs) leads to more and longer hospital admissions.

A Christchurch-based co-author of the 10-year University of Otago study says it could help psychiatrists ensure only the most suitable patients are considered for CTO in the future.

But a mental health advocate is “disappointed” research dollars were spent “propping up arguments for compulsion in mental health”.

CTOs are contentious because they impose severe restrictions on the freedoms of individuals living with mental health in the community.

They are used by psychiatrists to enable legally-mandated, compulsory treatment for people with severe mental illness without their consent where there are concerns the patient may be a danger to themselves and/or others.

Study co-author, psychiatrist and researcher Dr Ben Beaglehole said the findings could help psychiatrists more confidently gauge “whether the often-difficult decision to place a patient under a CTO is likely to truly benefit that patient or not”.

Supplied University of Otago Christchurch researcher Dr Ben Beaglehole said the study could help psychiatrists more confidently gauge whether a CTO truly benefits a patient or not.

The study, just published in The Lancet Regional Health – Western Pacific, analysed outcomes for nearly 15,000 New Zealand patients placed under a CTO between January 2009 and December 2018.

It compared aggregated outcomes for this group between the time when they were under a CTO and the time they were not. People in the group had spent about a quarter of the 10-year period under a CTO.

The mean age of the study cohort was 35, nearly 60 per cent were male, with 50 per cent European and 34 per cent Māori.

About 58 per cent of the group were given a psychotic disorder diagnosis over the 10-year period.

Patients with psychotic disorders experienced 18 per cent fewer hospital admissions on CTOs compared with an increase of 15 per cent for patients with non-psychotic disorders.

Their average hospital admissions were reduced by three days in length compared to an increase of 2.5 days for non-psychotic patients.

“These findings are significant for patients with psychosis and show a measurable improvement in their ability to stay safely in the community, for longer periods of time, with the right support, receiving the medications they require to keep themselves as well as possible,” Beaglehole said.

Patients in the study with a non-psychotic disorder received high rates of injectable anti-psychotic medications, despite their hospital admission frequency being increased.

“These findings really question whether we should be using coercive treatments like CTOs for this non-psychotic group of patients if the main aim is to reduce their acute admissions to hospital.”

CTOs require patients to take their medications or face being returned to hospital if they refuse.

The primary aim is to support the ability of patients with severe mental illness to remain in the community without the need for repeated hospital admissions.

One suggestion from the government’s 2018 inquiry into mental health and addiction, He Ara Oranga, is to repeal and re-write the Mental Health Act due to concerns some competent patients are having their rights overridden.

Beaglehole believed his study could inform this discussion, “helping ensure only the most suitable patients – those with psychotic disorders – are considered for CTOs in future”.

The study did not necessarily show CTOs were detrimental to people without psychotic disorders.

“I would not say that it should not be used for that group.”

David White Taimi Allan, chief executive of mental health NGO Changing Minds, says CTOs can cause more harm to someone already under distress.

Changing Minds chief executive Taimi Allan said the study showed CTOs can cause more harm to someone who is already distressed and should be treated safely out of hospital.

“CTOs are often used because we don’t have enough tools in our tool-box to provide therapeutic choice or to support early intervention.”

He Ara Oranga highlighted the “urgent need” for better access to and choice of meaningful supports for people and their whānau to “stop relying on coercive practices which further traumatise people,” she said.

CTOs could give whānau some security that their loved one was safe, but it raised more important issues around real and perceived risk as well as an urgent need for better crisis response, she said.

They were used to avoid clinical risk within “huge caseloads and time pressures”, and Allan said she believed a larger workforce was needed so there was time and capacity to form trusting relationships, and provide a better range of choices for people in distress.

Mental Health Advocacy and Peer Support (MHAPS) general manager Marney Ainsworth said it was “disappointing” research dollars were spent propping up arguments for compulsion in mental health.

“It is also worth remembering that correlation does not mean causation.”

The real future of mental health, she said, was “person-centred and trauma-informed programmes that are well resourced and put the person, their whanau and their self-determined goals at the centre of shared efforts”.