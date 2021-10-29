Critical maternity doctor finally back in Southland

Dr Jim Faherty is relieved to be home from the United States and will spend the weekend with his family before returning to Southland Hospital's maternity unit on Monday.

Faherty, whose absence threatened a downgrade of Southland’s only secondary birthing unit, had travel to the United States to care for his dying father, but could not secure a spot in a managed isolation and quarantine facility to return.

News of his case was followed by an outcry from the medical fraternity who reported they were struggling to get hundreds of existing and new health workers across the border; while local politicians wrote to the Prime Minister for help.

Faherty was granted an emergency allocation for MIQ on October 12, after lodging a third application.

Speaking from the Invercargill Airport on Thursday afternoon, he said he was relieved to be home.

He planned to enjoy the weekend with his family, who had not seen since August 15, before returning to work on Monday.

“Everyone’s excited,” he said.

“It was beautiful to get to New Zealand and see the green and no litter in the streets.”

Faherty called his two-week stay at the Grand Millennium Hotel managed isolation facility “interesting”.

“I had it easy because I didn’t have children with me,” he said, adding that he just tried to stay busy and keep a schedule.

“Everyone was really friendly.”

Faherty is the clinical director of Southland Hospital's Obstetrics and Gynaecology service; which is short on both doctors and midwives.

The logistics of downgrading the maternity unit were being seriously discussed as uncertainty around his return grew.

In a letter supporting his application for emergency allocation, Southern District Health Board chief executive Chris Fleming wrote that vacancies in the department meant Faherty's absence significantly compromised the care it could deliver.

The DHB discouraged staff to travel but Faherty had been allowed to do so on compassionate grounds, Fleming wrote, as he had already missed his mother’s death and funeral in March.

Supplied Southern District Health Board chief executive officer Chris Fleming wrote to MBIE, telling them that Dr Jim Faherty provided some specific specialised surgical procedures for the population of Southland that other surgeons were not able to perform.

Faherty travelled to the United States when his father was diagnosed with terminal cancer and renal failure with the understanding he would be allowed an emergency spot in MIQ because he was a critical health worker.

MIQ joint head Megan Main later said the category was only for travellers starting a new critical health role.

His third application, under the category for New Zealand residents travelling to visit a dying family, was delayed because a letter from a palliative doctor was not considered sufficient evidence that Faherty’s father had fewer than six months to live.

Southland MP Joseph Mooney called the situation “bureaucratic madness”.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment which oversees MIQ later revealed that only 287 of 694 emergency applications from critical health staff had been granted since June 1, 2021

Health Minister Andrew Little announced on October 20 that 300 MIQ rooms would be set aside each month for health staff.

In a statement applauding the announcement, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton said Faherty's case illustrated just how fragile the staffing situation and health system was.

On Thursday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced MIQ stays would be shortened from 14 to seven days for travellers arriving from November 14; with a view to phase out MIQ in favour of home isolation in the first quarter of 2022.

Faherty said he didn’t begrudge anyone who would have an easier time getting into New Zealand in the future.

“It's all positive,” he said.