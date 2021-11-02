Traditional Samoan medicine found as effective as ibuprofen by scientists

Dr Seeseei Molimau-Samasoni, senior research director at the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa has helped prove the science behind a long-used medicinal plant in Samoa.

A Samoan plant used for generations to reduce inflammation has been scientifically validated by researchers in New Zealand and Samoa.

Samoan biologist Dr Seeseei Molimau-Samasoni and Cook Island Māori research fellow Dr Helen Woolner have found the leaves of the matalafi tree, or psychotria insularum, works as effectively as ibuprofen.

Their findings are being published in peer-reviewed journal, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences [PNAS] of the United States of America.

“There are not that many Pasifika women in science”, said Molimau-Samasoni, senior research director at the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa (SROS).

“So to be two Pasifika women conducting scientific research and publishing it, that is an achievement we should be proud to highlight.”

Their paper shares a decade of research into matalafi, used in Samoa for generations to treat inflammation caused by fever, swelling, wounds, elephantiasis, respiratory infections and skin infections, among other issues.

Molimau-Samasoni began research into matalafi in 2013 during her PhD research at Victoria University of Wellington under supervisor and research scientist Dr Andrew Munkacsi.

When she finished and returned to SROS, post-doctoral fellow Woolner applied for funding from the Health Research Council of New Zealand to continue the research, which she won and is still working on today.

Traditionally, leaves would be ground into a paste and applied to the skin to alleviate inflammation.

Dr Andrew Munkacsi/Supplied Right in the centre of the SROS medicinal plant garden is the matalafi plant, a small tree in the coffee family, that is an effective anti-inflammatory.

The team discovered that matalafi is an iron chelator, meaning it binds iron.

“Disease sometimes arises when there is iron dysregulation, or where there is excess iron in the body, or when iron regulation is not functioning well in the body, and that is where iron chelation as a medication or treatment comes in,” Molimau-Samasoni said.

She said this iron chelation makes matalafi a candidate for further biological and chemical research into potential treatments for cancer, Parkinsons or other neurodegenerative disease.

Supplied The matalafi plant, photographed close up by the National Tropical Botanical Gardens

“These are traditional medicines our people have been using for hundreds of years, and we are now finding science that supports that there is genuine activity in some of our medicines.

“I do want to stress that traditional medicines need to be investigated scientifically before they are administered widely… there are still more steps to be done.”

Munkacsi, who trained at Columbia University Medical Center, said how the research was conducted is a model for future investigations into indigenous knowledge.

Molimau-Samasoni went to her own village, Saleimoa, where the local traditional healers knew her, and worked with her to collect and study matalafi samples.

“I think [PNAS] wants to see science being done ethically, because science has been done unethically in this context for quite a while, so I think it does lay out a framework for future work,” Munkacsi said.

“There were a lot of sceptics along the way, but when they combined the biology and the chemistry with the traditional knowledge it really melded into a nice story,” Munkacsi said.

Molimau-Samasoni admitted she was one of those sceptics.

“I was thinking they are just plant materials with beliefs that don’t necessarily work. And then, I had to eat my own words when the research proved there is scientific merit to these traditions.”