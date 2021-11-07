'I never imagined I would be this old': Man with HIV turns 60, after being told he wouldn't survive his 20s

Michael Stevens has just celebrated his 60th birthday – he has been living with HIV since he was 27.

Michael Stevens came home to Aotearoa believing he had only months to live. That was more than 30 years ago. Now, he’s celebrating turning 60.

Stevens, who lives in Auckland’s Freemans Bay with his partner of more than four years, said although he spent his celebration in lockdown, he was “absfamolutely spoiled” – and never imagined he would live this long.

When Stevens was 27 years old and living abroad in Istanbul, Turkey in 1988, he received the news he had HIV.

The following years were filled with anger, sadness, sickness and acceptance, as he believed he had only a few years to live.

“I spent so long thinking about and planning my own death during those years, and although it didn’t happen, it was one of the most fulfilling projects of my life,” Stevens said.

In 1988, the HIV/Aids epidemic was sweeping the world. Stevens said many of his gay friends began to talk about it, and when his flatmate in Istanbul tested positive he decided he should get tested too.

Stevens travelled to London to receive his test. The doctor at the clinic told him he had HIV, and advised him to go home to New Zealand and prepare to die within the next two years.

“I felt absolutely devastated,” Stevens said. “I went into a deep depression, [and] I decided I wasn’t ready to go home, so I returned to Istanbul.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Judith Mukakayange is a Rwandan refugee who educates communities on living with HIV

Stevens said while many HIV-positive gay men at the time were ostracised by their families, he was lucky enough to be “completely supported”.

“When I told my family, they were upset for me of course, but fully supportive. I know a lot of people were cut off, but luckily for me this wasn’t the case.”

In the next few years, Stevens said he didn’t feel too bad, but in 1993, he received the news one of his closest friends from back home who was diagnosed around the same time as him had died.

“I figured if he'd now died from it, I probably didn’t have much time left. So I decided to go home for his funeral and prepare for my own.”

The next year, Stevens became sick. He contracted tuberculosis and Pneumocystis pneumonia​, a type of pneumonia often associated with a weakened immune system caused by HIV.

He lost a large amount of weight in a short span of time and was constantly tired. He could no longer walk up the stairs at work without getting out of breath.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff In 1994 Stevens became very sick, and didn’t expect to ever recover.

It was at this stage he was told his HIV had progressed to its final stage, known as Aids (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).

Stevens said he was taken to what was called the “Aids Ward” at Auckland Hospital, and often his bedding would need to be changed four or five times a night because his fever left him drenched in sweat.

“I remember they would put my hands and feet in buckets of water just to try and give me some relief.

“Eventually I was taken to an Aids hospice, called Herne Bay House in Auckland; I was in my 30s at this stage and believed this was where I would die.

“I had been very angry and bitter about the situation up until this point. My attitude almost got me thrown out of the hospice, but eventually, I came more to terms with it and began to plan my death.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Stevens said he spent a lot of his late 20s and 30s thinking about and planning his death.

Stevens said Herne Bay House – an old Victorian-villa with full time nursing staff – had been an “amazing place” to stay.

Herne Bay House stayed open until 2005, but was used as more of a respite home in later years. It eventually closed permanently as a hospice was no longer needed.

During Stevens’ time at Herne Bay House new and improved medications were becoming available to help control HIV. After he began taking a new combination of medication, he went from preparing to die to remembering how to live.

HIV is now treated with a combination of anti-retroviral drugs, which can suppress the virus in the blood to such an extent that it becomes undetectable.

Stevens now takes five pills in the morning and four at night, but says people with HIV who have caught it more recently may only need to take one a day.

Stevens said he could see some parallels between the “Aids pandemic” of the 1980s, and the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Stevens said he could see some similarities between what happened in the 1980s with HIV, and Covid-19 today.

“Now we have mask wearing and people who are opposed to the idea; back then we had gay men who opposed the idea of wearing condoms because it just wasn't what they had done up until then, but the rise of HIV had to change that.”

In the early 1980s there had also been a lot of HIV denial, Stevens said, with some people refusing to believe it was real, which he said had been seen again during the current pandemic.

“Both were just these totally unexpected viruses and some reactions to it I’ve seen definitely have similarities.”

However, Stevens said it was “hard to explain” the level of stigma around having HIV in the 1980s. He said people didn’t want to be near or touch a person who had HIV because they were “scared they'd get Aids”.

“Other gay men were scared of catching HIV and would ostracise others that they knew had it.”

Getty Images In present day Aotearoa, 2839 people are currently receiving treatment for HIV, according to the Aids Epidemiology Group (AEG).

Another thing Stevens often heard from people was that HIV was “God’s punishment” for being gay.

He said in current times, there was still some stigma around being open about having HIV, but it was much less pronounced as many people had a better understanding of it.

“A lot of it was just fear really, people were afraid, and they didn’t understand why it was happening.”

One thing Stevens said he did find hard was the number of friends he had lost to the disease.

“If you think of the friends you make in your late teens and early 20s, they’re often the friends that are with you for life.

“Nearly all of my gay friends had HIV, and so many died. So many gay men from my youth are not here to turn 60 with me.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Stevens said he wished some of his friends who died in the 80s or 90s were still here with him.

“HIV really changed the community, and it took out a big part of my generation.”

Because so many members of the community died, Stevens said they weren’t there to tell their stories to younger generations of queer people.

“I think the younger members of our community can’t understand what it was like for us; luckily they don’t have to experience the absolute horror we had to go through.

“I feel sad thinking about what we’ve lost and who we’ve lost.”

Stevens said it was important to remember, however, that his story was based on being a white gay man in a first-world country. He said if he had been a black gay man living in Zimbabwe, even today, with HIV, his story would be completely different.

“I’m glad I’m alive and loved and know how lucky I am. We went through a period of despair and hell and fought for those coming after us, but sometimes it feels like this history is forgotten or ignored by the younger generations of leaders.”

Stevens said his life now was “quite ordinary” and he was “happy that it was”.

“Thirty years ago I would have never imagined I would be this old, but in spite of everything, I’m still here.”