Greenpeace launches mail-in service for nitrate water testing

Everyone should be able to trust that their tap water is safe to drink, says Greenpeace Aotearoa senior campaigner Steve Abel.

Greenpeace Aotearoa is offering to test people's drinking water for nitrate contamination via a new, free mail-in service it is launching on Monday.

“Unfortunately, intensive dairying is causing a spike in nitrate levels in drinking water, due to too much synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and too much cow urine seeping off the land into groundwater,” Abel said.

The new mail-in service follows Greenpeace-run testing days during winter in communities across Canterbury and Southland.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Intensive dairying is causing a spike in nitrate levels in drinking water, due to too much synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and too much cow urine seeping off the land into groundwater, says Greenpeace.

During the in-person events, more than 400 bore-sourced drinking water samples were tested for nitrate contamination, most from private bores. Those tests found high levels of nitrate in people’s drinking water from areas affected by intensive dairying.

Abel said there were plans to run more testing days across the country, but the Covid-19 restrictions made further in-person events difficult. The mail-in service was contactless.

“People using water from private bores – mostly in rural areas – usually have to pay the cost of nitrate testing themselves,” Abel said. “The success of our free in-person testing days shows how important this service is for people concerned about nitrate contamination in their drinking water.”

Supplied Senior campaigner Steve Abel says Greenpeace is calling for the Government to phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.

The results of the mail-in tests would be provided to the bore owners. With their consent, the data would also be shared confidentially with researchers at the University of Otago.

“These findings will thereby contribute to much-needed local understanding of nitrate contamination of groundwater.”

More than 50 per cent of New Zealanders relied on groundwater for their drinking water supply, Abel said.

“The fertiliser and dairy industries are contaminating that vital supply and potentially turning people's drinking water carcinogenic.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The nitrate level in the aquifers under the Waimea Plains has long been a concern in Tasman District where there are more fruit and vegetable growers over dairy farmers.

Abel’s comments come after a 2018 Danish study of 2.7 million people over 33 years found nitrates in drinking water may increase the risk of colorectal cancer. It found statistically significant increased risks at levels above about 1mg/L.

The New Zealand Drinking Water Standard for nitrate is 11.3mg/L.

Samples from some private bores have revealed nitrate levels higher than 11.3mg/L; many tests have returned levels above 1mg/L including some town supplies such as Richmond in Tasman District.

Greenpeace was calling for the Government to phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and support farmers to move to regenerative organic farming “for the good of the climate, rivers and human health”.

“There has to be intervention at a Government level,” Abel said.

Practices such as focusing on the microbial health of the soil, using nitrogen-fixing plants such as clover and lowering the stock numbers could have “all sorts of positive knock-on effects”.

“We know it can be farm-gate profitable as well.”

Initially, 250 free tests were being offered, but that could be extended, depending on the level of interest, Abel said.

Greenpeace, along with health researchers Dr Tim Chambers and Dr Alex Macmillan in October provided evidence before Parliament's environment committee on the case for phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, including concerns around nitrate contamination in drinking water.