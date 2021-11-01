SDHB to overnight specialists in Invercargill while stopbank upgrade is under way

Southern District Health Board chief executive officer Chris Fleming spoke about the challenge the stopbank project has created during a Zoom call on Monday.

The Southern District Health Board will pay about $3500 a week for some of its specialist staff to overnight in Invercargill because of the Stead St stopbank upgrades.

Detours in place during the six-month project will make it impossible for staff who live west of Stead St to travel to Southland Hospital within the 10 or 15-minute timeframe required for emergencies.

Chief executive officer Chris Fleming mentioned the problem with board member Lesley Soper – who is also an Invercargill City councillor – ahead of the hospital advisory committee meeting starting on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Otatara's main route into Invercargill to be cut off for close to six months

* Southland to get millions in Government funding for critical flood protection

* Invercargill's tidal protection needs to be improved to protect airport



“We’re dealing with an issue with the council. There’s some big roadworks that start today. They're going to take six months and lots of our doctors live out the end of that road. So we're going to have to be paying them to stay in town overnight in certain specialities because they can’t get to the hospital quickly enough,” he told Soper.

The detour, via Bay Rd, will add 10 minutes’ travel time for people travelling from Otatara to Southland Hospital – more than doubling the usual nine-minute drive.

“So it’s not for everyone. It’s like the anaesthetists, consultants, the emergency department doctors, the people who are required to be in hospital within 15 minutes or something like that. It’s just too slow,” Fleming said.

The outgoing lane of Stead St will be closed from Monday while the Invercargill City Council reinforces the Stead St stopbank with a sheet pile wall to protect Invercargill, the Invercargill Airport and other infrastructure from future severe weather events.

The project is part of the council’s wider flood protection work; and Soper said: “There was no other safe way to do it.”

Fleming agreed: “There was no other option.”

Medicine, women’s and children’s health general manager Simon Donlevy said the DHB was made aware of the challenge the Stead St works would create when affected staff approached management in mid-October.

“There are some emergency situations which are time critical and an additional 10 minutes can make the difference between a good and bad outcome for a patient,” he said.

Management had asked council representatives to allow staff to travel via Stead St in an emergency but were told this would not be possible, Donlevy said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Stead St will be cut down to one lane for the next six months while the Invercargill City Council works on raising and reinforcing the stopbank.

The DHB has identified more than 10 staff who will be directly affected by the roadworks, but this list could grow.

“An assessment by the service they work for, as to whether their attendance is so time critical that the extra travel time may cause harm, will determine whether they need to stay in Invercargill,” Donlevy said.

It was unlikely that staff would need to spend more than one night a week in Invercargill, he said.

Senior medical staff make up the bulk of those impacted, but some staff members who are needed to run operating theatres – like nurses and anaesthetic technicians – could also be required to overnight in the city.

“We have not engaged a specific accommodation provider, however we estimate that the cost of providing accommodation for affected staff will be approximately $3500 per week,” Donlevy said.

The $15 million Stead St Stopbank Upgrade project is due for completion by April 2022, but has drawn ire from Otatara residents whose main road into Invercargill City will be cut off until then.