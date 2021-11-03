Survivors of abuse by Catholic Church at Christchurch school to give evidence to Royal Commission

Sexual abuse survivor Hanz Freller speaks about his experiences at the Hebron Trust.

He was a naive vulnerable kid from the country, abandoned by his parents, when a man named Bernie McGrath came into his life.

At a confusing age and seemingly unwanted, Hanz Freller was put into McGrath’s care under the guise of the Hebron Trust in the late 1980s in Christchurch.

Conceived as a house for street kids and run by the St John of God brothers, Freller was reunited with his estranged brother and learnt quickly which hardened youths he could and could not trust.

But trust was already established in Brother McGrath who seemed decent, with a reassuring Catholic Church clergy behind him.

Until it wasn’t.

Within eight months McGrath had made Freller feel something he hadn’t felt his entire life.

“He made me feel special ... someone loving you ... everybody wants to be loved.”

Now he understands McGrath was grooming him, as he would go on to do to so many other boys, both here and in Australia.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Hebron Trust sexual abuse survivor Hanz Freller will be one of many who will speak at a six-day hearing in Auckland next year that will investigate abuse in Catholic Church facilities in Christchurch.

First it was being allowed to steer McGrath’s car on the way to the dairy to get sweets, then it was the friendly rap on the door to wake Freller up for school.

Within eight months that tap on the door was replaced with McGrath appearing by his bed in his underpants, then it was him climbing into bed naked because he was cold.

And then it culminated in sex, both in Freller’s and McGrath’s rooms over three years, leaving the teenager angry, ashamed and reeling from the poison in his mind.

The impact was far-reaching, with the “work” required to live as he does today – in what he terms a good life – a long and difficult journey.

But Freller’s survival was not guaranteed, and has been tempered by those he knows who haven’t made it including his best friend – also a resident of the trust, who died by suicide.

Describing himself as a moral person who wanted to do good, Freller always wanted to be a physical education teacher, but despite his determination wasn’t able to finish school or university.

His first serious relationship was “hell” for his kind, loving girlfriend, and anger was never far from the surface.

Stuff Former Catholic priest and convicted sex offender Bernard McGrath outside the Christchurch courthouse.

Now he’s courageously speaking out for his best mate and will share his story with the Royal Commission into Child Abuse at a six-day hearing in February.

The hearing, in Auckland, is part of the first comprehensive, independent investigation into abuse that took place under the care of the Catholic Church and the Hospitaller​ Order of St John of God in Aotearoa.

The largest ever royal commission, it wants to hear from abuse survivors at Christchurch’s Marylands School, co-located St Joseph’s Orphanage and the Hebron Trust.

While the three Christchurch facilities were open at different times, much of the investigation focuses on events between the 1950s and the mid-1990s.

Established primarily for boys with learning disabilities, Marylands School had approximately 530 boys placed in its care, of whom around a quarter were state wards.

In 2008 Catholic brother Rodger Moloney was found guilty of seven counts of abuse dating back to the 1970s while he was head of the school.

St Joseph’s Orphanage was run by the Sisters of Nazareth next door, and children, staff and the brothers moved between both facilities.

Hebron Trust was a residential facility for troubled youth, with Freller one of hundreds of young people placed in its care.

Currently serving two prison sentences for sex crimes against children in Australia, McGrath also served time in New Zealand for offences at Marylands School and Hebron Trust.

He will not be eligible for parole until December 2044.

Last year McGrath told ABC News the St John of God brothers and the Catholic Church had covered up decades of his offending at schools in Australia and New Zealand.

The Royal Commission into Abuse in Care was established in 2018 to investigate the abuse of children, young people and vulnerable adults within state and faith-based institutions between 1950 and 1999, and to make recommendations to help stop abuse in the future.

General manager of investigations Tom Powell told Stuff that survivors’ stories had been confronting and disturbing, and he admired those who came forward.

“We hear shocking and horrific accounts of sexual abuse and physical violence, but we are also privileged to be able to work with survivors.”

Powell said the hearing would allow the commission to broaden its search for accountability. They would also hear from the Catholic Church and a representative of the St John of God Order.

“We want to hear from as many survivors as possible, so we have a comprehensive picture as to what happened at these organisations.”

Powell said the commission had wellbeing wraparound support for anyone who wanted to share their experiences, but he recognised how difficult it was.

Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse founding trustee Ken Clearwater takes his hat off to anyone brave enough to share their story.

Ken Clearwater, a founding trustee of Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse, knows exactly how daunting it can be to share intimate details of abuse after he spoke publicly about being sexually abused by a neighbourhood paedophile when he was 12.

Clearwater said survivors carry shame, disgust and guilt, and are often labelled liars, so he takes his hat off to anyone brave enough to share their story.

“These stories are important.”

Without a doubt, there were many victims of sexual abuse from the three Christchurch Catholic Church facilities that had not survived, he said.

“So we’ve got to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”