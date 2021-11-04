Charity creating 'pure magic' for the terminally ill needs $300,000 to survive

Race4Life needs $300,000 to provide the terminally ill with their last wishes.

The “pure magic” created by a charity that provides last wishes for the terminally ill could be lost if it cannot raise $300,000.

Race4Life provides special events – anything from a helicopter flight to meeting their favourite All Black – for adults receiving palliative care throughout New Zealand.

Faced with an uncertain future, it engaged Dr Alison Booth to look at the impact Race4Life had on the people it helped, their families, and the wider community.

Booth, a former Auckland University of Technology lecturer, concluded the benefits provided were far-reaching.

“Pure magic is created by bringing kindness to those in need,” her report said.

Providing dying wishes reinforces the importance of “compassion” and gave the volunteers and donors a sense of satisfaction that builds a stronger society, it concluded.

“What underlies the success of Race4Life and the effectiveness of the delivery of wishes, is the humanity that draws people and communities to behave in such compassionate ways."

Supplied One of the last things Peter Clifton-Sprigg, who died of throat cancer in 2016, did was go skydiving, thanks to Race4Life.

Race4Life was started in 2015 by Viv James, who had worked in palliative care at Auckland’s Mercy Hospice.

After being unpaid, James has decided to move on and is looking for someone who can put the charity on a better financial footing.

The number of requests for wishes increased from 15 in 2015 to 142 in 2019, before falling to 79 last year.

James is looking for a skilled general manager to run the charity and a fundraiser to develop a sustainable future.

A Givealittle page has been set up, but James said the reality was she may need to stay involved and in the current climate, raising $300,000 would not be easy.

There are over 30 wishes on its waiting list, including a family trip to the Kāpiti Coast and riding in a racing car.

Much if its fundraising is based around events, and James said Covid had made planning impossible.

Te Omanga chief executive Biddy Harford said the Hutt Valley hospice was down about $200,000 on its normal fundraising.

A limit on the number of people who can attend events has led to numerous fundraisers being cancelled.

That was upsetting for their 500 volunteers helping the hospice and the wider community, she said.

“The volunteers have a feeling they are letting everyone down.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Terminally ill woman Aroha Andrews married her long-term partner Sam in front of 150 friends and family in a ceremony arranged by Race4Life.

She “absolutely agrees” with Booth that organisations like Race4Life foster a sense of compassion in the community that benefits everyone.

“I absolutely understand what that study is saying.”

Mary Potter Hospice director of fundraising Philippa Sellens​ said the Wellington-based hospice was also finding it “tough” to raise funds.

“Last week we had to cancel our strawberry festival, which in Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast raises $80,000.”

Mary Potter relies on volunteers and not being able to get involved because of Covid is tough on them.

Hospices encourage people to have a sense of “compassion” and involvement with hospices has benefits that go well beyond helping the terminally ill, she said.

After six years running the charity, James said it was clear businesses and individuals who support it, got as much pleasure from being involved as those they helped.

Race4Life has helped more 550 Kiwis, including 59-year-old Anthony Hiraka, ​from Whakatane. The father-of-four and devoted rugby fan had lung cancer and had never been to a test match.

In August, Race4Life arranged for him to watch the All Blacks at Eden Park. He was able to stay at a five-star hotel, attended the captain’s run and was shown around the venue by former All Black Josh Kronfeld.