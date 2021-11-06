'You can have my womb': Sister's life-giving act

Breathe, she tells herself. Just breathe. But breath won’t come. She tries to focus. The specialist is explaining the next steps. She hears the words “urgent” and “essential.” The specialist shows a picture of a cone biopsy of the cervix and pinpoints where the abnormal cells have spread. She hears her mother, a barrister, asking probing questions in the way she would of witnesses in court. “What are her options? There must be an alternative. What can we do?” She sees her sister, Maddy, watching her. Keeping her safe with her eyes. Telling her silently, this will be all right. We will get through this together. She trusts her sister more than anyone else in the world. They have been besties since childhood. She wants to believe her. But two words are on rotate in her brain. No babies.

– From Amazing Grace

Hamilton lawyer Jemani Alchin-Boller was 31 years old and newly in love when she learned the surgery she needed to save her life would also mean she could never bear children. A routine cervical smear test following her return from travelling overseas had detected cancerous cells. Further tests showed the cancer had spread fast and the tumour was close to the edge of the uterus. For cancer at this stage, the standard surgical treatment – a radical hysterectomy, removal of the lymph nodes and radiation – is life-saving. But for a woman wanting a family, it is shocking.

“There is no easy way to tell a young woman that the treatment she needs to save her life will also mean she can never bear a child,” says gynaecological oncologist Michelle Harris, Jem’s Greenlane Hospital specialist. “Fertility is right up there with survival.” As Harris waited to impart the bad news, she prepared for the inevitable questions: what are the alternatives; there must be something we can do? She was glad Jem had brought her mother and sister to the appointment. She greeted them warmly and talked briefly about the test results and then she said, “What I’ve got to tell you isn’t good I’m afraid…”

Jem remembers feeling numb. For the previous few weeks she had clung to the hope that the news would be good. “[Up until then] the medical staff had avoided ‘what ifs’,” she says. “They don’t want to scare you with possible outcomes.”

Her sister, Maddy Turner, had also remained positive. But, as Michelle Harris spelled out the news they had dreaded, she reached for her sister’s hand. Rose Alchin probed more deeply, “What would happen if Jem became pregnant right away? Could the surgery be delayed for 10 months.” Harris’ answer was blunt. “Not if you want the baby to have a mother.” But then she added, “There is another way. You could have a baby a different way and that baby would have two parents.”

The option was to immediately remove the lymph nodes to prevent the cancer spreading but wait a month before the hysterectomy. In that month Jem could produce eggs that could be harvested to make a baby, and that baby could be carried by another woman. In a dark cavernous space, it was a small ray of light. “Knowing the operation would take away my chance of having children was what broke me, not the cancer,” Jem says. She grasped at the straw.

During the next month, seven eggs were harvested by Fertility Associates in Auckland. The same day, Jem’s partner Mark Sherson donated his sperm. Five fertilised eggs survived the five days in a petri dish to become embryos; two were able to be frozen. A month after her meeting with Michelle Harris, Jem was admitted to Greenlane Hospital. In a radical hysterectomy, the womb, cervix, and surrounding tissue are surgically removed. The ovaries may also be removed, but Jem’s were left intact, rehoused near the ribs away from potential damage from radiation. The hope was she would still be able to produce eggs in the future. The operation went well, but Jem was mentally and physically exhausted and her grief was still raw. Every time a friend announced she was pregnant, Jem would congratulate them and then bawl her eyes out. Maddy watched her sister’s struggle with recovery and sadness. She knew the solution. She sent her sister a text: “You can have my womb.”

Surrogacy is not for the faint-hearted. It is a complex and strictly administered process involving medical consultations, hours of counselling for all parties and drawn-out applications to various agencies, including Oranga Tamariki and E-Cart (the Ethics Committee on Assisted Reproductive Technology) which has the final say. It takes six months generally to get to the E-Cart approval stage after counselling, then often three months to get to the implantation of an embryo. All up, the process from go to whoa with a successful pregnancy can take between two and three years.

As well, there are legal hoops to jump through. In New Zealand, while there is currently no specific surrogacy legislation, there are laws that relate to surrogacy arrangements. One is the Human Assisted Reproductive Technology Act (1994), designed to protect the interests of (particularly) women and children; the other is the Adoption Act, passed in 1955.

Under the Adoption Act, the surrogate and her partner are deemed the child’s legal parents and the birth certificate carries their names. After the birth, the intending parents have to apply to the Family Court to adopt the child they conceived, a process that can take months. The application triggers the commissioning of a report from Oranga Tamariki which most find intrusive. Until the adoption has been signed off by the Family Court, the child’s biological parents can’t make decisions about their child. If medical intervention is needed before the adoption is completed, the surrogate’s consent would have to be given even though she and her partner are not the child’s biological parents. Those campaigning for reform argue the Act in respect to surrogacy is out of date and does not take into account the advancements in fertility medicine and the different family units that have evolved since it was passed more than half a century ago. Surrogacy, they say, is the fertility treatment time forgot.

Tamati Coffey/Twitter Proud dad Tāmati Coffey showed off his newborn son on Twitter in 2019.

But changes are in the wind.

In November last year, the New Zealand Law Commission Te Aka Matua o te Ture began a sweeping review of surrogacy law, regulations, and practice in New Zealand, saying “it is time the law caught up with the reality of surrogacy arrangements.” It will make recommendations to the Government on a wide range of issues, including those of particular concern to Māori in relation to tikanga (customary practice); overseas surrogacy arrangements and information provided to surrogate-born children. It also seeks clearer rules around payment for surrogates (currently they can only be reimbursed for expenses related to the pregnancy), which the commission says may leave surrogates out of pocket, create barriers for women considering becoming surrogates in New Zealand and place unnecessary stress on the parties in the surrogacy arrangement.

Most importantly, the review addresses the issue of legal parenthood, proposing a new framework that will recognise the intended parents as the legal parents of a surrogate born child. It says current legal parenthood laws fail to reflect the reality of surrogacy arrangements.

Public consultation on the review has now closed.

In another development, Labour MP Tamati Coffey’s Improving Arrangements for Surrogacy Bill was drawn in September from the ballot. Coffey, the father of two sons through surrogacy, has been a strong advocate for change, based on his own experience. His Bill proposes a register be developed to create links between willing women and intending parents to make it easier for couples to find a surrogate. It also addresses payments to surrogates and legal parenthood, proposing parenthood would be attributed to the intending parents at the moment of birth.

One of those welcoming the increased attention to laws relating to surrogacy is Hamilton barrister Tracey Gunn, who specialises in family law. She says the 1955 Adoption Act, an “archaic” piece of legislation is “totally inadequate” in relation to surrogacy. “I doubt legislators in the 1950s would have comprehended surrogacy situations.”

She hopes the Law Commission’s comprehensive review will result in legislation specific to surrogacy and address all the issues, “of which there are many.” While she welcomes the attention being given to the surrogacy, she hopes changes are not rushed through. “I would like thoroughly-considered and forward-looking legislation that provides for the future. It’s important to get it right.”

Amanda Mataira/Supplied Maddy, left, and Jem compare silhouettes days before the birth of Grace.

Jem and Maddy have also welcomed the developments. For them, the legal processes were daunting on top of the emotional highs and lows that inevitably accompany a surrogacy. While the stakes are high for all couples entering a surrogacy arrangement, for the sisters there were other issues to consider. How would their relationship be affected if Maddy did not become pregnant? What would happen if Maddy found it hard to give over the care of a baby she had carried for nine months? During counselling sessions, every possibility was probed; the women’s partners were also grilled. While Maddy’s husband Joe was proud she had offered to carry her sister’s child, many men aren’t. For them, the prospect of their wife carrying another man’s baby is abhorrent.

The couples were undaunted. On March 15, 2018, one of the precious embryos was transferred in a simple, minutes-long procedure to Maddy’s uterus, watched by the future parents. “Not at all romantic,” Maddy says. Jem and Mark celebrated with champagne. But, 10 days later, at an Ed Sheeran concert in Auckland, Maddy started bleeding. For Jem, the waves of grief were overwhelming. For Maddy, who had been carrying her sister’s most treasured possession, it was shattering. The sisters held each other and cried. “We’ll try again,” said Maddy. Jem was overwhelmed with gratitude, but she knew the chances of a pregnancy had been reduced. There was only one embryo left. A lengthy process to harvest more eggs, even if that were possible, would place extra strain on Maddy and Joe. She didn’t know whether she could ask her sister to go through this again. When the second embryo was implanted two months later, the women hoped and prayed for success.

Supplied Adoption day at the Family Court: From left, Mark Sherson, Jem holding Grace, Maddy Turner, Joe Turner, Rose Alchin, Venetia Sherson and John Sherson.

Within days, Maddy knew she was pregnant. Without telling Jem, she slipped out and bought a pregnancy test kit. Two clear lines showed. The doctor confirmed the pregnancy the following day. Nine months later, on March 1, 2019, Grace Madeline Sherson was born at home surrounded by her extended family and midwives.

Maddy had wondered how she might feel towards her niece after the birth. She had always thought of it as “babysitting” her sister’s child. But would she find it hard to let her go? She says, “I looked down at her and said, ‘you are so not my child’. She was the spitting image of her mum and dad.” Jem cried as she held her daughter for the first time. The nightmare of her ill health seemed a million miles away. She was a mother.

Postscript: Jem and Mark are now embarking on a second surrogacy. A woman contacted Jem late last year after reading her story on a surrogacy Facebook page. She wrote, “I have always wanted to be a surrogate since the birth of my first child, but after my other two sons were born, I especially want to do it for someone who already has a child, because of how special the sibling relationship is with my own sons.” Jem says, “It was amazing to open this message and have a stranger offering a gift of hope.” The couples have been through counselling and their application has been approved by E-Cart. They are now trying to navigate the rules of Covid to progress a pregnancy.