$3.3 million for 'sustainable' transport to Wellington Regional Hospital

A mass public transport system is due to be constructed between Wellington Railway Station and the airport as part of the $6.4 billion Let's Get Wellington Moving programme.

In a bid to get Wellington Regional Hospital visitors and staff out of their cars, Capital & Coast District Health Board will spend $3.3 million on ‘sustainable’ transport options over the next decade – and bump up staff parking fees from next year.

On Thursday, the health board announced its plans to invest in options, such as a carpooling app and bike storage for staff, and improvements to the shuttle between the hospital in Newtown and Kenepuru Community Hospital in Porirua.

It will also increase daily parking fees for staff at the Wellington hospital from $4.50 a day to up to $7.50 a day.

“Staff parking rates have not changed in seven years, are heavily subsidised, and sit well below market rates,” chief financial officer Mathew Parr said in a statement.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Car parks behind of Wellington Hospital are to dramatically increase their parking rates to encourage staff to use ‘greener’ ways of getting to work.

”Ongoing subsidisation is not a viable long-term solution and is no longer sustainable, meaning we need to increase rates incrementally over the next three years to align them more with market rates.”

Previously, fierce competition for limited carparks at the hospital has led to some patients having to arrive well before their appointments and nurses arriving hours before their shift to circle the lot.

Parr acknowledged staff, patients and visitors faced transport “challenges”.

“We need to make sure our onsite parking is available for those who need it most – supporting staff to choose public or active transport, or to carpool, means we can do that while reducing our environmental impact,” he said.

The hospital was also planning to introduce a “needs-based” parking policy to assign staff parking based on need and to ensure the most vulnerable staff members were not unfairly disadvantaged.

That policy, Parr said in his statement, would be put in place first at Wellington Regional Hospital “but over time will apply across all our hospitals to ensure a consistent and equitable approach for all our staff”.

The $3.3m investment was part of a $7.5m collaboration between the health board, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Waka Kotahi and Wellington City Council known as the Travel Action Plan.

The DHB was also looking at how to increase the number of car parks at Wellington Regional Hospital. The early planning for a possible multi-storey car park was underway, with options expected early next year.

A survey conducted in 2020 found 53 per cent of DHB staff would consider getting to work by means other than driving.

The introduction of cycling and walking initiatives come after Metlink launched a dedicated Hospital Express bus and extra morning services on the 12 and 18 routes.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher​ said so far the Hospital Express, which bypasses the Golden Mile and uses waterfront quays, had enabled 2608 people to get to the hospital faster.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster welcomed the news of the multimillion-dollar investment by the DHB.

“Our hospital is a key destination for Let’s Get Wellington Moving mass transit, and our city cycleway programme," he said.

Foster said as well as benefiting hospital staff, the plan was “an example of what can be done to support our vision of a walkable carbon zero city”.