DHBs throw weight behind Smokefree 2025, but finalised plan remains unseen

The Government adopted Smokefree 2025 goals in 2011, but the plan on how to get there is yet to be finalised.

District health boards are backing calls for rapid action on Aotearoa’s smokefree goals saying otherwise, Māori won’t get there for another 40 years.

New Zealand’s aspirational goal – announced a decade ago – aims to see smoking rates at less than 5 per cent by 2025, but the Government is yet to finalise its plan on how to get there as smoking related illnesses continue to kill thousands every year.

“We won’t get to a smokefree New Zealand unless we have a smokefree Māori population, and that won’t occur till 2060 at the current rates,” Nick Chamberlain, chief executive for Northland DHB and public health lead for the 20 health boards, said.

The number of quitters each year needed to quadruple to 60,000 people to reach the 2025 target, he said.

READ MORE:

* Tobacco ban for those born after 2004 - Smokefree Generation plan

* Smoking's last gasp

* Government proposes drastic cut to tobacco retailers, limiting sales to specific R18 stores or pharmacies

* Up in smoke: A single cigarette will cost nearly $2



The Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan suggests slashing the number of tobacco outlets, reducing the amount of nicotine in products, and a prohibition on filters in cigarettes.

More than 500 individuals and 80 groups have signed an open letter from the Health Coalition Aotearoa, calling for the plan to be adopted in full.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall says an announcement on smokefree goals will be made soon.

“Doing one or two or even three things is not going to make a difference, we don't want it to get to Cabinet and be cherry-picked,” Sally Liggins, who chairs the Coalition’s smokefree expert advisory group, said.

It’s understood Cabinet is yet to see the plan, which would then need to go back to the Ministry of Health to be finalised.

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, who is responsible for the plan, said there would be an announcement soon but could not provide a timeframe.

“We must be bold, and it’s important we also take the time to get this right,” she said.

RNZ The Detail learns that if enacted a post-Smokefree 2025 plan would essentially bar anyone born after 2004 from ever buying tobacco. Ever. (First published April 20, 2021)

Verrall said she was committed to protecting New Zealanders from tobacco-related harm, and was pleased to see health boards and the Coalition backing the plan.

It’s just the second time health boards have formally taken a unified position on an issue, the first being a call for an overhaul of alcohol legislation just six weeks ago.

Each health board was getting vastly different results on smokefree efforts, according to figures Chamberlain presented to DHBs.

Capital & Coast was spending $3857 per quitter – the most of any health board, as just 17 per cent of those who enrolled to quit actually managed to quit the habit.

Denise Piper/Stuff Northland District Health Board chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain has led the charge for DHBs to get behind calls to accelerate smokefree efforts.

That’s compared with Counties Manukau DHB, which had a 41 per cent success rate, making the cost per quitter $653.

Hāpai te Hauora chief executive Selah Hart (Ngāti Kuia, Ngai Tahu) said inequities seen in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout were mirrored in smokefree goals, and wāhine Māori still had the highest smoking rates.

“We can continue investing millions of dollars into fancy campaigns, but the failing has been we haven't allowed it to be by the people, for the people.”

Factors like a person’s housing, education, employment situation, and mental health made quitting smoking complex, Hart said, particularly through the stress of Covid-19.

SUPPLIED Selah Hart, chief executive of Hāpai Te Hauora, says a clear approach to Māori and Pacific-led solutions is needed.

“Smoking might be the only one joy they get in the day. It’s not just going ‘drop the ciggies and you should be good to go’.”

A recent University of Otago, Wellington study found nearly half of daily smokers said their cigarette intake went up in the first lockdown, by about six cigarettes a day.

Hart added comparing health board success rates was like “apples and bananas and kiwifruit”, as each had such different demographics and resource models.

There needed to be a clear approach to Māori and Pacific-led solutions, Hart said.

Unsplash Smoking kills two thirds of users, according to Sally Liggins from the Health Coalition Aotearoa.

Significantly reducing supply was crucial, Liggins said.

“Cigarettes are more available than milk and bread, yet kill two out of three people who use them, so there's something wrong with that picture.”

Verrall said 12 people each day died from smoking-related illnesses, although Liggins believed the number was 14.

“It's not a small number [dying], it’s several jumbo jets full of people,” Liggins said.

The open letter closes on November 10.