Kidney recipient honours gift of life she was given 30 years ago

Helen Bickers is a kidney donor recipient who has had her kidney for 30 years, she said the donor gave her and her daughter Sophie the gift of life.

A woman who received a donated kidney 30 years ago says the best way to say thank you to her donor and his family is by living her best life.

Helen Bickers is speaking about organ donation as part of Organ Donation New Zealand’s Thank You Day on Sunday. Thank You Day is an opportunity to acknowledge all deceased donors and their families who have generously donated organs and tissues saving the lives of others.

Bickers said her donated kidney not only gave her the gift of life, but also her daughter, who recently celebrated turning 21.

“Thank you is an inadequate word. The best way I can say thank you is by living my best life and making the best of every opportunity.”

READ MORE:

* Woman's life saved by four-person kidney swap thanks to live donor

* Canterbury woman grateful for 'second chance' provided by new kidney

* She wouldn't ask for a kidney, now organ recipient Sophie Hutana is a new mum



The Christchurch woman, now an intensive care paramedic with St John, was born with dual renal reflux but was not diagnosed until she was 6.

“It’s quite common but usually little ones grow out of it ... I had surgery when I was 6 and was fine for many years but when I was 17 I had to start dialysis,” she said.

For five years, she was on as on haemodialysis for eight hours, three times a week, which was debilitating for her and her family and forced her to leave school at the end of sixth form.

“I was just focussed on getting through the day. A lot of my friends were going to uni and travelling, getting jobs. I was just focussed on the machine and surviving long enough to get on the machine next. I had to go day by day. I was living on tenterhooks.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Helen Bickers says the donor gave her and her daughter Sophie both the gift of life.

While on the kidney donor list, she was called up six times and received three kidneys.

“I lost my first one after five weeks due to rejection and the second one after two weeks due to organ ischaemia (insufficient blood supply).”

The third kidney was transplanted in 1991 when she was 23, the year after she was married.

“It sat stunned for weeks. I had to dialyse every second day then suddenly, on a Friday a few weeks later, it burst into action. I went from producing no urine to producing 1200ml overnight,” she said.

She gave birth to her daughter Sophie on the ninth anniversary of her donor’s death.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bickers is a kidney donor recipient who has had her kidney for 30 years. Her daughter, Sophie, 21, was born on the ninth anniversary of the donor's death.

She wrote to the donor’s family when she was pregnant to thank them for the gift of life, not only for her but also her baby, and received a lovely handwritten letter from her donor’s mother.

Bickers said she often thought about the family and their generous gift after losing a loved one. In New Zealand, families must agree for their deceased relative’s organs to be donated.

“My biggest message is for people to understand what a difference organ donation can make. I’d ask people to have a discussion with their families to let them know their wishes.

“When my daughter celebrated her 21st birthday, I celebrated my gift of life lasting an incredible 30 years.

“Every year on the day I take time to remember my donor and his family, acknowledging the life lost and the amazing choice his family made.”

Organ Donation New Zealand’s annual Thanksgiving Services are usually attended by more than a thousand people including donor families, transplant recipients, their families, living donors and health professionals.

Last year’s services were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year’s Auckland and Christchurch services have also been cancelled.

In 2020, 186 people received life-changing organ transplants from 64 deceased donors and their families.

Many donors also donated tissues including eye tissue, heart valves and skin. Eye tissue is used to restore sight and repair eye damage, donated heart valves help babies and young children with genetic heart conditions, and skin helps treat people with severe burns.