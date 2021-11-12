Vigilance about blood clots heightened after tragedy six years ago

Dylan Heaps, 22, left, died on Boxing Day, 2015, after deep vein thrombosis travelled from his leg to his lungs. He is pictured with father Stuart Heaps and brother Levi.

The death of Dannevirke man Dylan Heaps six years ago from a deep vein clot that travelled to his lungs has helped improve awareness of the condition.

Coroner Mark Wilton has issued a finding that he does not need to investigate Heaps death any further, but he has endorsed his family’s wishes to ensure patients are informed about their risk of forming blood clots.

Dylan, 22, had suffered a hip injury in a fall from a motocross bike on December 10, 2015.

He went to Palmerston North Hospital where he had surgery to correct the dislocation and attach a bone fragment, and was discharged three days after the operation.

No reference was made to the risk of him forming blood clots in the discharge notes.

By December 17, Dylan’s calf had become painful, and an ambulance was called, but the paramedic did not do a full assessment, deciding the pain was caused by cramp.

The next day it was worse.

Dylan’s mother Donna Heaps took him to the local medical centre, where the possibility of deep vein thrombosis was considered but not acted on.

On Christmas Eve he was in even more pain.

He went back to the medical centre, which referred him to Palmerston North Hospital, where extensive clotting in his calf was confirmed as the cause of the pain.

Heaps was given a dose of a clot-thinning drug and sent home with the blood-thinner warfarin.

He was told to come back immediately if he developed chest pain, but was not given any written material about understanding deep vein thrombosis.

On Boxing Day, he collapsed, stopped breathing, and could not be revived.

Donna Heaps Dylan Heaps’ death on Boxing Day, 2015, prompted improvements in information provided to patients about blood clots.

Donna Heaps complained to the Health and Disability Commissioner, who did not fault the orthopaedic care Dylan received.

However, the commissioner made adverse comments about the standard of care provided by the MidCentral District Health Board in regard to documentation about deep vein thrombosis advice, and about St John New Zealand, and the doctor he saw at the local medical centre.

All the recommendations made had later been acted on, Wilton said.

Following a review, MidCentral produced two comprehensive documents about the assessment, treatment and follow-up care of patients at risk or developing deep vein thrombosis.

Brochures – You are at risk, and I have a clot – were readily available to patients around the hospital, were sometimes handed out when patients were admitted to hospital, and included in information packs during their stay or with discharge plans.

“I record Dylan’s family’s wish for the New Zealand public to be better educated regarding the risks and symptoms of deep vein thrombosis/pulmonary embolism blood clots,” Wilton said.

“I record and endorse the importance of such information being readily available to patients in circumstances similar to Dylan.”

Donna Heaps said it felt like it had been a long fight to get public acknowledgement about things that could have been done better for her son.

She had been to Palmerston North Hospital and had talked to staff herself about the importance of giving people enough information about the risk of clots, and what to do about it.

The information hand-outs were an improvement, but she still felt the system was “a bit ad hoc” about ensuring patients understood the risks.

“If this saves even one person's life, that is something. We just have to carry on as best we can.”