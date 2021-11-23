Councillor's emotional tribute to Seacliff fire victims - including her own relative

Cr Carmen Houlahan reads the names of the victims who died in the fatal fire at Seacliff, including her great-grandmother.

City councillor Carmen Houlahan’s great-grandmother was one of 37 women killed in a fire at a psychiatric hospital near Dunedin.

Now, almost eight decades later, Houlahan has had the chance to pay an emotional public tribute to her.

The women were locked inside the Seacliff Lunatic Asylum, about 30km north of Dunedin, when fire broke out on the night of December 8, 1942.

Dunedin City Council is updating its management plan for Truby King Reserve, a site of about 16 hectares that includes remnants of the former hospital.

The hospital was once one of the largest buildings in the country when it opened in 1884, eventually closing in 1973.

Houlahan said she supported the area being acknowledged by the city, with noted writer Janet Frame spending a significant time as a patient at Seacliff.

Alexander Turnbull Library/Supplied The Seacliff psychiatric hospital, near Dunedin, in 1910.

But her connection with the area was due to her great-grandmother, Catherine Wilson, dying in the fire.

Houlahan said she later wrote a play, Don’t Tell, about those deaths, and that prompted relatives to approach her about their own experiences.

“They all talked about how they never discussed this before ... and it was a really big thing for them because of the stigma of mental health,” she said during a council meeting on Tuesday.

That was compounded by the deaths never really being acknowledged, Houlahan said, as the country was at war and the tragedy was “hidden under the carpet”.

She then read the names of those victims.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Truby King Reserve, about 30 kilometres north of Dunedin, has remnants of the former psychiatric hospital.

“May they be remembered in this reserve,” she concluded.

Earlier, Cr David Benson-Pope praised the report, which included consultation with iwi, the victims’ families and the local community.

“It is hard to visit the reserve without thinking what happened there,” he said.

The plan will include more interpretive panels to explain the reserve's history, as well as a new car park, picnic and barbecue area, and new signage tracing the footprint of the historic building.

The site was named after Plunket pioneer Sir Frederic Truby King.