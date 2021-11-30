Threatened closure of resthome 'huge' blow for residents and Porirua

Harbourview Care Home resident Myra Leggett, pictured with her son Ross, will have to find alternative accommodation if the Porirua facility closes.

Myra Leggett​ will tomorrow find out if she needs to find a new home. The 97-year-old resides in the Harbourview Care Home in Porirua and with its owner, Bupa, looking at closing the home she faces an uncertain future.

Bupa has been consulting with residents, staff and unions on the future of the home and will tell Myra and the other residents what it plans to do with the facility on Tuesday.

Ross Leggett​ is in no doubt that it will close and is worried how his mother will cope. She had been in Harbourview for 18 months and had settled in well.

READ MORE:

* Rest home case in Napier confirmed as positive

* BUPA applies to build large retirement village on the outskirts of Napier

* Enliven's Berhampore rest home to be rebuilt

* Four-storey retirement village too high, say residents



“She is really happy there and the staff are nice people.”

Bupa Villages and Aged Care communications manager Stephanie Crush​ said the building had significant weather tightness issues and required extensive upgrading.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Myra Leggett is happy at Harbourview but will have to shift if the facility closes.

A review of the facility identified the need for double glazing, better insulation a lift and more rooms with ensuites.

“Our review indicated that to achieve the standard Bupa wants for current and future residents we would need to demolish and rebuild the home.”

Leggett is sceptical that the building is in such poor condition that it needs to be demolished and believes the decision is more about increasing profits.

His mother is quite deaf and he says moving a 97-year-old was bound to be stressful.

Crush said it would not close before March 2022 and until all residents had been found a new home.

Bupa had facilities in Crofton Downs, Whitby and Upper Hutt, that residents could move to.

Crush said Bupa would work one-on-one with residents, their whānau and the district health board to find alternative accommodation, if it decided to close. It would also cover any reasonable costs associated with moving.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Bupa will announce its decision on the future of the Harbourview Care Home at Porirua on Tuesday.

“Our number one priority will be to support our residents and families though any transition and continue to provide excellent care.”

Crush said it was a “sad reality” that the current funding for aged residential care meant it was not financially viable to make extensive upgrades.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker said closure of the care home would be a “huge blow” for Porirua. Up to 60 jobs would be lost and Porirua residents would have to travel further to see their relatives.

Crush said Bupa was committed to supporting affected team members and would work with them to seek suitable alternative roles across the company.

“We want to retain as many of our people as possible.”

Baker’s father was in Harbourview for more than three years and she said it was a really well run and convenient facility for Porirua residents needing hospital or dementia care.

There was already a shortage of such facilities in Porirua. ‘”You have to seriously fight to get a bed.”

The mayor only heard about the possible closure second hand and was annoyed about the way it had been handled.

“I have made it quite clear to Bupa that I am really unhappy.”

New Zealand Nurses Organisation organiser Laura Thomas said Harbourview was meeting the needs of the local Porirua community and should not be closed.

She noted the facility was only 24-years-old and that Bupa’s own website said it offered modern, comfortable living with terrific panoramic views of the sea and Porirua Harbour.

It provided a “homely environment” with 58 beds for rest-home, hospital and dementia care within one building, she said.

"This arrangement, and its sunny location, is favoured by residents’ families, many of whom live within walking distance or within the surrounding Porirua area."

She hoped Bupa would agree to renovate the building, rather than demolish it, and said not everyone wanted to live in a large retirement village.