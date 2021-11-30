'This is how the truth is buried': Coroner's inquests plummet five-fold since 2012

The long time it takes for coroners to deliver reports into sudden deaths has been called a "national scandal" by one grieving wife. Video first published January 29.

The number of coroner’s inquests has plummeted five-fold since 2012, despite the chief coroner saying they provide better results and greater satisfaction for grieving families.

New figures show just 62 unexpected deaths were investigated by inquest in 2019, compared to 330 in 2012. That dropped further in 2020, to 24 cases, but that was impacted by Covid lockdowns.

One mother still awaiting answers about the death of her son said the trend was worrying, as “that is how the truth is buried”.

Coroners can decide whether to investigate a death in private – "on the papers", or in open court at an inquest.

In a May briefing paper to the courts minister, Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall blamed the fall in inquests on pressure on overloaded coroners to reduce ballooning delays.

Cases needing an inquiry take an average of 877 days, while those going to inquest take 1451 days.

“The pressure to reduce caseload numbers has led to fewer inquiries being determined by way of inquest, yet all coroners acknowledge the greater level of, and quality of, information that is provided when an inquiry proceeds to inquest, and the greater level of satisfaction from immediate family and interested parties that a death has been investigated in a public courtroom setting,” Marshall wrote.

Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall said inquests resulted in better evidence and recommendations and were better for families, but fewer were being conducted because overloaded coroners were under pressure to reduce delays.

In the same briefing paper, Marshall said the coronial system “fails to meet the needs of bereaved families and the public”, with long delays that could “retraumatise whānau” and make coronial recommendations “redundant”.

The number of unresolved coroners’ inquiries is expected to blow out by 400 in the next three years, despite last year's appointment of eight new part-time coroners.

Corinda Taylor, of Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust, said the drop in inquests was “massive” and “absolutely” worrying.

“I would say there’s a strong push to hear cases on the papers. It’s quicker and easier for the coroners, and easier for them if families don’t ask questions. But that is how the truth is buried.”

Many families were not aware they could request an inquest, she said.

Corinda Taylor says inquests are an important chance for families to ask questions face to face. However, they need free legal support for the traumatic process.

Taylor's son Ross died from a suspected suicide in 2013. For her, having a public hearing was an important chance to ask direct questions of those who cared for her son.

“It is easier to argue a point away on paper...I think more is unearthed when you go to inquest. I certainly found out things during the inquest that I had no idea of before.”

However, it took three and a half years after the Health and Disability Commissioner’s investigation to get a coroner’s inquest. A year later, she still has not received the findings.

The inquest was also an intimidating and painful experience.

“It’s not so much ripping off the scar as it is like digging a knife into the wounds. I would not advise anyone to do it without support.”

She is campaigning for free legal representation for families of suicide victims.

Dunedin QC Anne Stevens says inquests are the only way to get answers in difficult cases.

Dunedin QC Anne Stevens, who represents families in the coroner’s court, said inquests provided greater accountability.

“You have the chance to test evidence, and to hear it and evaluate it, and that empowers people.

“It's the only way to get answers, if there are question marks over cause or responsibility or what recommendations should be made.”

Minister for Courts Aupito William Sio has promised to reform the coronial system to reduce delays.

A new “frailty of old age” death certificate category should reduce the number of natural deaths unnecessarily referred to coroners, Sio said.

He had also asked the Ministry of Justice to work with the chief coroner and Health Ministry to identify possible operational and law changes to speed up the coronial process and, in time, reduce caseloads.

The Health Ministry was also investigating whether medical referees could advise coroners and review cause of death certificates.

“I can promise you that I want to progress these changes as quickly as possible,” Sio said.

The Ministry of Justice would not comment, as it was up to coroners whether they held an inquest.