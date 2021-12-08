DHBs snapping up aged care staff, health bosses say

Presbyterian Support Southland chief executive officer Michael Parker says the organisation has lost 33 nurses in the region since July 2020, with 25 of them shifting to the district health board.

Aged care workers are leaving the sector for better pay and working conditions at District Health Boards, and it is happening far more often in Southland.

Aged Care Association chief executive officer Simon Wallace, based in Wellington, said it was happening more in Southland than anywhere else in the country.

Nationally, 900 registered nurses had left the aged care sector in the past 12 months, with 70 per cent (or 630) of them going to district health boards, Wallace said.

The sector was also cannibalising itself he said, as providers all vied for the same, small labour pool.

READ MORE:

* Aged residential care reaching 'tipping point', DHB boss says

* Aged care nursing shortage in Southland 'a serious situation'

* Invercargill nurses join second historic strike

* There's no excuse for the way we undervalue aged-care nurses



Last month, the Health Select Committee urged the Ministry of Health to progress its plans for pay parity between DHB nurses and aged care nurses in response to a petition for fair pay, lodged by Wallace.

Between January 1 and June 30, 2021, 100 registered nurses left the aged care sector in Southland and Otago with 32 per cent moving to the DHB or rural hospitals – while the sector is short of about 49.8 FTE registered nurses in the district.

Southern District Health Board chief executive Chris Fleming last month said he wished he could open the border to more nurses because the shortage in New Zealand meant district health boards were “cannibalising aged care,” by employing registered nurses out of an already short-staffed sector.

Southland aged care providers have been signalling their dire workforce shortages since June, and in September, Fleming told Southern District Health Board members the aged residential care staff shortage has reached “a tipping point” in Southland an Otago.

Supplied New Zealand Aged Care Association chief executive Simon Wallace says the vast majority of aged care providers can’t compete with district health board nursing wages because they are underfunded.

Hospital nurses work under a separate collective agreement to those in aged residential care, creating a pay gap of $15,000 to $20,000, Wallace said.

Historically, more than half of aged care nurses have come from overseas, but with the borders shut, aged care has not been able to backfill the nurses its lost this year.

Presbyterian Support Southland chief executive Michael Parker said the organisation had lost 33 nurses in the region since July 2020 – 25 of whom shifted to the district health board.

Despite staffing shortages placing strain on the service, Parker said that it and other aged care facilities were finding different ways of working to maintain clinical safety.

This included restructuring teams and appointing clinical co-ordinators to provide registered nursing oversight to level four care workers – a model that is commonplace in the United States, he said.

It had also appointed a dedicated nurse to deal with interRAI assessments (to determine the level of care patients need) as these were time-consuming.

“It’s looking better for us than it was,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aged care workers across the country are taking action on Thursday to fight for mandatory safe staffing levels.

In a statement announcing Thursday's industrial action by E tū and NZNO members, an E tū spokesperson said mandatory safe staffing levels would ensure the safety and wellbeing of seniors in residential aged care settings.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southern District Health Board chief executive officer Chris Fleming says the inability to get international nurses through the border has led to district health boards “cannibalising” aged residential care.

The unions, supported by national seniors’ network Grey Power, will deliver a parliamentary petition and an open letter with about 7000 signatures to Parliament on Thursday.