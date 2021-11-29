Christchurch nurses plan protest over stalled pay rise

Nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants walked off the job earlier this year. (First published June 2021)

A Christchurch theatre nurse who is her family’s primary earner says she will join other nurses to protest the Canterbury health board’s failure to deliver on a pay agreement before Christmas.

A hard-fought settlement ratified in mid-October promised immediate pay rises to more than 50,000 nurses and members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO), as well as an advance on a pay equity claim.

The nurse Stuff spoke to, who did not want to be named, said she was expecting a pay rise of about $8000, which would take her salary to $73,000, plus a lump sum payment of $6000 before tax in recognition of the delayed pay equity claim settlement and back pay.

“I have creditors who I need to pay ... I have two children who would like Christmas presents, but I can’t even guarantee Christmas will happen this year.”

After several requests by the union, all health boards provided time frames for the payments this week, except Canterbury and West Coast.

The other health boards will provide the payments and adjustments by Christmas.

Minister of Health Andrew Little said Canterbury’s delays were unacceptable.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Dr Peter Bramley, Canterbury District Health Board chief executive, has apologised for the slow response to the nurses’ pay deal, but nurses say that is not good enough.

“The funding has been available for the past few weeks, and every other district health board has started making the payments.

“Canterbury is the only one saying it’s difficult to do so. This is unacceptable, and I have instructed Ministry of Health officials to work with the DHB to make sure that the payments owed to the nurses are made before Christmas.”

On Monday, after inquiries to the Canterbury health board by Stuff, Christchurch NZNO organiser Ron Angel received a letter from chief executive Dr Peter Bramley​ to say the members would receive a lump sum payment before Christmas.

FILE PHOTO Christchurch nurses will protest outside the Canterbury District Health Board corporate offices on Tuesday after their pay rises were delayed.

However, Bramley said changes to pay grades, rates and back pay would not be settled until mid to late February – up to three months away – “due to the size of our nursing workforce and the complexities involved”.

Bramley apologised for the delay and lack of communication.

“Since the [agreement] our payroll and HR (human resources) teams have been working hard to sort all the complexities to enable payment to be made as soon as practical.”

He said the agreement was signed by the health boards and returned to chief executives on November 15.

During bargaining, health boards committed to immediately lifting base salaries, back pay, and a $6000 lump sum payment to recognise the long wait for resolution of a pay equity claim.

NZNO delegates committee member Cheryl Hanham​ said the group had decided to continue with a protest, despite the response by Bramley.

SUPPLIED NZNO delegate and registered nurse of 33 years Cheryl Hanham says it is not acceptable that Canterbury nurses will not get their pay settled until mid to late February.

“They’ve had the same amount of time as Auckland, Capital Coast, Waitemata, and they couldn’t even give us the courtesy of responding to NZNO’s lead organiser around this [agreement].”

Health board representatives said payments would take two to three pay cycles from ratification. There have been four pay cycles since the agreement.

Technical Advisory Services, which supported health boards in the negotiations, advised them to begin preparing for the payments on October 28.

On November 10, board chief executives agreed to provide the lump sum payments prior to receiving funding for it from the Crown.

Little​ then wrote to the chief executives on November 11, saying the Crown would make appropriate funding available for the payments.

On November 24, with many nurses having heard nothing, the union wrote to chief executives expressing anger and frustration over the delays, asking those who had not responded to requests for information to do so within 48 hours.