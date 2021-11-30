Medical physicists who are crucial to cancer care set to strike

Medical physicists work closely with radiation therapists and radiation oncologists to plan individual patients' treatment, and check it is delivered correctly. (File photo)

Stalled pay talks will see medical physicists take strike action, starting this Friday, December 3, which the union says will see some cancer treatments delayed.

Apex union, which covers the 80-strong workforce, says frustration among members has boiled over after pay negotiations reached an impasse, so 24-hour stoppages will take place on Friday, as well as Monday and Tuesday next week.

This will be followed by two weeks of physicists refusing to work outside the hours of 8am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Medical physicists are critical to radiotherapy – which is offered at six district health boards (DHBs) : Auckland, Waikato, Mid-Central, Capital & Coast, Canterbury and Southern.

READ MORE:

* Nurses, hospital midwives call off strikes after Covid-19 lockdown announced

* Medical physicists across NZ to strike for seven days

* Medical physicists plan strike to pull back on 'antisocial hours'



The full extent of the impact on patients is unclear at this stage, but health boards are working on contingency planning. Physicists will be required to provide ‘life- and limb-preserving services’, which means if someone needs surgery urgently for a tumour, for example, they will get it.

Capital & Coast DHB confirmed it had received notice for the strike period, for December 6 – December 19 but was still assessing the impact the stoppages would have.

“Detailed contingency planning is underway, and we are reviewing whether there will be any potential impact on patients and services,” the DHB’s director of provider services, Joy Farley, said.

The strike does not affect Hutt Valley DHB, which does not have a medical physicist work force.

Apex advocacy lead, David Munro, said employers have refused to offer an immediate pay increase, effectively meaning members were taking a pay cut.

Medical physicists work closely with radiation therapists and radiation oncologists to plan individual patients' treatment, and check it is delivered correctly.

As a result of these strikes, treatments for New Zealanders with cancer will be delayed, Munro said.

“Our members hate having to resort to strike action at any time. We need our employers to return to the bargaining table with a fresh mandate to address salaries and superannuation.”

The Technical Advisory Board (TAS) which serves as the communications arm for all DHBs, has been approached for comment.