Student helps develop new method of screening for breast cancer

University of Canterbury PhD student Jessica Fitzjohn is developing a new tool for breast cancer diagnosis that aims to break down the socio-economic, cultural and accessibility barriers of breast screening.

Getting a mammogram is an uncomfortable and sometimes painful experience, but one student is helping develop a much easier way to screen women.

University of Canterbury biomedical engineering PhD student Jessica Fitzjohn is part of a Tiro Medical research team working to create an easier way to diagnose breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women and is the leading cause of death for Kiwi women under 65, but survival rates are higher when it is found early.

But Fitzjohn said she knew women who had not been screened for the cancer, which affects about 3500 Kiwi women each year, because of how awkward the current method was.

Currently, about 35 per cent of eligible women do not get screened for breast cancer, and the rate for screening is even lower for Māori women.

“I know that my mum comes back from a mammogram and isn’t too happy about what went on,” she said.

Fitzjohn’s new tool involves lying face down while the device vibrates at different frequencies so cameras can capture surface motions.

Her PhD supervisor, Professor Geoff Chase, said the vibrations felt just a bit stronger than those a phone gave off, and one woman had even fallen asleep on the device.

Chase, who initially came up with the idea for the new device, said there was nothing like it in the world.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff University of Canterbury PhD student Jessica Fitzjohn and supervisor Professor Geoff Chase are working on a new tool for diagnosing breast cancer.

He compared the current method of breast cancer screening to putting a gym plate on the breast.

“No woman would want to stick an 18-kilogram plate on her breast, this is why mammography compliance is low,” Chased said.

Chase said one of the main benefits of the new device was that it could be operated by almost anyone.

Chase and Fitzjohn hoped it would be used by community leaders to help break some barriers of breast cancer screening for Māori women in particular.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff To use the device, a woman just needs to lay face down on it – there’s no squishing involved.

“But if you could have something you could set up by yourself and click a button and run the test that way then more people may get tested.”

The portability of the device would allow for pop-up screenings in rural areas where women may not want to travel or be able to travel far.

The device would also have financial benefits for young women in particular, Fitzjohn said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Fitzjohn hope the device will help break down the socio-economic, cultural and accessibility barriers of breast screening.

Currently, free mammograms are only offered to Kiwi women aged 45 to 69, unless referred by your GP – otherwise they cost about $200.

Fitzjohn estimated her new device would cost about $30 to $60 per screening.

The device was about to go through a second clinical trial and Fitzjohn was working to get funding for a larger scale trial.

While she did not expect the device to completely replace mammography, she hoped it would give women an alternative option.