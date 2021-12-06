Midwife shortage an 'extreme risk' for Southland Hospital

A health board boss says a national midwife shortage is posing an "extreme risk", which could cause care delays for Southland mums.

In a report to be tabled on Tuesday, Southern District Health Board’s chief executive Chris Fleming says only 17.3 percent of midwifery positions at Southland Hospital are filled, while only 52.5 per cent of midwifery roles are filled at Dunedin Hospital.

“Both sites have employed registered nurses to support the midwifery staff,” he says.

Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service (MERAS) union co-leader for midwifery Caroline Conroy said the midwife shortage meant there was a risk that mums would not always be able to access the care they needed, while the few staff available were at risk of burn out.

It wasn’t every day that a health board chief executive put this kind of warning in a report, Conroy said.

“They are definitely worried about their midwifery vacancy,” she said.

It’s the second time Fleming has raised the alarm after first doing so in September, when there were nine registered midwife vacancies at Southland Hospital.

Conroy has been meeting with DHB managers on a fortnightly basis to find ways of creating a safe environment for both mothers and midwives, while planning for the future recruitment of new graduates.

“We can’t magic up midwives in the next week,” she said, so there needed to be a strong focus on retaining the midwives still available.

Supplied Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Services co-leader midwifery Caroline Conroy says the midwives who are available are working 120 per cent to make sure women in Southland can access maternity services.

“Midwives need to be applauded for going above to support their colleagues and women, but it takes its toll,” she said.

Southland Hospital should usually have six midwives on duty, Conroy said, but Fleming said in September there was often only one on duty, with support from a registered nurse and expectant mums were sometimes being diverted.

The Southern DHB wasn’t alone in this situation, Conroy said, with midwifery shortages across New Zealand – but she understood Southland and Otago had among the worst rates of understaffing in the country.

John Hawkins/Stuff Southern District Health Board chief executive Chris Fleming says a new director of midwifery joined the Southern DHB in October and that her experience and leadership is already evident.

And while core midwives working for the DHB were a key concern, there were also pockets of Southland and Otago where there were not enough community midwives or Lead Maternity Carers (LMCs).

Rural Women New Zealand and the New Zealand College of Midwives recently stepped in to help Tokanui mums, for example, who were making 90-minute round trips for maternity care because there were no LMCs in their community.

The district used to have an abundance of midwives thanks to Otago Polytechnic's school of midwifery in Dunedin, but over time, new graduates had been lured to other DHBs with better packages and new graduate programmes, Conroy said.

The Southern DHB was working on a plan to recruit and retain new graduates, she said, and she hoped a new intake of graduates next year would bring some relief.

In September, Southern DHB operations general manager Megan Boivin said Southland Hospital had faced additional challenges in the past 12 months, on top of the national midwife shortage.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Union leader Caroline Conroy says midwives at Southland Hospital have given up on the idea of a Christmas holiday amid staffing shortages.

Five core midwives left to become lead maternity carers (LMC), while another four were on maternity leave, and a few others had moved internationally or been promoted within SDHB, Boivin said.

Fleming also reported that 350 patients were waiting for first specialist appointments with the gynaecology department at the end of October, because of critical staffing levels, coupled with the most recent lockdown.

In September, managers were seriously discussing downgrading Southland Hospital's maternity unit as while considering how it would manage the Obstetrics and Gynaecology service when it dropped to 1.8 FTE (from 5FTE) in October while its clinical director Dr Jim Faherty was stuck overseas – unable to secure a spot in a managed isolation facility.

The Southern District Health Board has been asked how many midwives Southland Hospital should be employing and how many positions are vacant, but the DHB has yet to respond with these numbers.