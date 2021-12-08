Marginalised groups suffer poor health and discrimination, mental health report finds

Thousands of New Zealanders with mental health and addiction issues battle to access treatment due to lack of services, long wait lists, or their case not being considered severe enough.

An actual plan to fix systemic mental health issues, better data collection and more support for marginalised groups.

This is the prescription from the latest Mental Health Commission report, Te Rau Tira Wellbeing Outcomes Report 2021.

While most Kiwis feel healthy, happy and safe, minority groups are struggling, the report, released on Wednesday, found.

People who access mental health and addiction services, disabled people, rainbow communities, veterans, former refugees, migrants, rural residents and ex-prisoners report low levels of life satisfaction. They have poor mental and financial wellbeing and are more likely to experience discrimination.

Information is sorely lacking about marginalised groups, the report found.

“Without better information, we cannot paint an accurate picture of wellbeing or progress for these communities,” it said.

Māori Health Authority co-chair Sharon Shea (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Hako) helped the commission decide what it would measure to assess the nation’s wellbeing.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Koiauruterangi Fraser, 16, participated in a Māori resilience training programme after lacking faith in his abilities. (First published February 2021)

The expert advisory group she chaired came up with 53 indicators, which prioritised a te ao Māori perspective. The commission then looked for data to measure those indicators, relying on social surveys and research. The data available was lacking and old (from 2018), but would form a baseline, the report said.

Shea said it was the first framework focusing on tangata whenua (the people of the land) and tangata tiriti (the people of the Treaty)

Most health reports thread Māori voices through their framework, but fail to use a Māori world view, she said.

Supplied Māori Health Authority co-chair Sharon Shea says the report forms a baseline for assessing the nation’s wellbeing.

“We wanted to respect the mana of Māori as indigenous and the mana of all New Zealanders.”

The report aimed to showcase Māori successes as well as the failures of the system, and was inclusive of all, Shea said.

“If you are non-Māori and you resonate with the Māori outcomes in the report, that’s all good. If you are Māori and resonate with the shared perspectives, all good.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Mental Health Commission chair Hayden Wano says the latest report “provides more detail” on what to do about our mental health crisis.

Mental Health Commission chair Hayden Wano said the report was a baseline to inform policy and funding. The Government needed to come up with “well-resourced plan” to implement the recommendations of the 2018 Mental Health inquiry, He Ara Oranga, he said.

The Government’s own 10-year plan, Kia Manawanui, “is not so much a plan, it’s a pathway”.

“It does not describe what success looks like ... and where investment should start. Our report provides more detail into the pathway, so we can realistically call it a plan.”

The Crown is far from meeting its Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations, the report said. Māori do not experience the same rights to freedom, wellbeing, safety and prosperity as the rest of the population. On average, Māori report lower levels of trust in others, poorer financial wellbeing, more racial discrimination and lower levels of mental wellbeing. Despite this, Māori report average life satisfaction only slightly lower than the general population.

“Inequities created, in part, by the racism and discrimination in institutions are reflected in the far greater distrust Māori have for Parliament, health and education systems, police, courts and the media compared with other ethnic groups,” the report said.

Pacific people also report low levels of financial wellbeing and trust, and high levels of racial discrimination. But they report high levels of social connectedness, good health and are seldom lonely, the report said.

People have generally been resilient during the various Covid-19 alert levels, with reports of a greater sense of community and increased trust in science, politicians and police, the report found. But some experienced poor wellbeing, and young people in particular reported high levels of psychological distress and more family violence during lockdowns.

This report was the second from the Mental Health Commission, which was established in February this year. Its first report highlighted the importance of improving access and choice for mental health and addiction services in New Zealand.

