Southern District Health Board fails cancer care targets

A Southern District Health Board manager says there are many reasons for the DHB’s poor cancer care performance.

The Southern District Health Board failed its cancer care targets in the first half of this year with the second-worst performance in the country.

Between January and June 2021, only 67.7 per cent of Southland and Otago cancer patients received their treatment within 62 days of being referred with a high suspicion of cancer – against a national target of 90 per cent.

The Southern DHB’s performance was only slightly ahead of Northland DHB where 60 per cent of patients received treatment within this timeframe, while Canterbury DHB reported the best performance with 94 per cent.

Medicine, Women’s and Children Directorate general manager Simon Donlevy said reasons for the poor performance were multifactorial “but include some data quality issues, oncology waiting times, waiting times for imaging and surgical waiting lists”.

The DHB’s performance had improved, he said, with 80.8 per cent of cancer patients in the district receiving their treatment within 62 days by the end of October.

The current rolling six-month average was 76.1 per cent, Donlevy said.

In May, Southern District Health Board member and oncologist Dr Lyndell Kelly called the DHB’s oncology wait lists “criminal”, with 157 patients waiting to see a radiation oncologist at the time.

This led to the Te Aho o Te Kahu Cancer Conrol Agency stepping in and the DHB is now reporting progress to the agency.

Donlevy said a new CT scanner in Dunedin and a new MRI scanner in the procurement process would help improve waiting lists in oncology.

The DHB had also invested in more oncology staff who would start in 2022, he said, and patients were being prioritised for outpatient and surgery appointments if there was a high suspicion of cancer.

Southern DHB was working to make sure its reported data was correct, Donlevy said.