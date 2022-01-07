Cancer patient says petition for education 'shouldn’t be fobbed off'

Jane Ludemann founded Cure Our Ovarian Cancer New Zealand , because if she didn't "nothing would get done," she says.

As a cancer patient, Jane Ludemann should be enjoying whatever time she has left.

Instead, she's compiling a detailed submission to the Health Select Committee and running a charity that raises funds for research and education so fewer women have to share her experience.

Ludemann, from Dunedin, has been living with ovarian cancer for four years, but spent two years trying to find answers for why she felt ill.

An emergency ultrasound while she was writhing in pain revealed a six-centimetre mass on her ovary and doctors told her that catching it even just a month or two earlier could have saved her life.

READ MORE:

* Woman died from ovarian cancer after being told she likely had an STI

* The two-year wait for a terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis, and the disease that kills more women than our roads

* Ovarian cancer petition: Thousands call for better diagnosis, funding



“Unfortunately my story is common,” 36-year-old Ludemann said.

Every year, about 290 women were diagnosed, and 180 women died from ovarian cancer in New Zealand, she said – making it the country's fifth most common cause of female cancer death.

It's also the least survivable with only four out of 10 ovarian cancer patients living more than five years after diagnosis, compared to 9 in 10 with breast or prostate cancer.

“It kills as many women as all the other gynaecological cancers combined,” Ludemann said.

ANDY BRUCE/ELEVATED MEDIA More than 1000 women a year are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer. More than 400 of them will die.

When she first received her diagnosis, she googled her specific type of ovarian cancer (low-grade serous) but couldn’t find any information in lay terms, and there was no charity she could turn to for help.

So Ludemann used her medical background as an optometrist to wrap her head around the situation, and then start Cure Our Ovarian Cancer NZ.

“It would be amazing if I could live my life and focus on me, but if I did that, nothing would happen,” she said.

There are a number of reasons why ovarian cancer is often misdiagnosed or detected in its late stages.

Chief among them was the fact that the research proving that ovarian cancer was not asymptomatic as previously thought was only published 20 years ago and filtering the information through to training had been slow, Ludemann said.

Symptoms - like pain changes to bowel habits, and fatigue –were easily wrongly attributed to more common conditions and the historical stigma around women's health resulted in a lack of public awareness, she said.

“"It's not intuitive that the situation is serious. You don’t want to seem like a hypochondriac.”

Alan Dove Jane Ludemann wishes someone had told her about the symptoms of ovarian cancer before she was diagnosed.

Then there’s the fact that older generations were embarrassed to talk about gynaecological cancer, Ludemann said, with some women just saying they had “stomach cancer”.

She delivered a petition in March 2021, asking Government to support the development of ovarian cancer awareness and education campaigns – for the public and health professionals – and to improve survival rates through earlier diagnosis, better treatments and dedicated research funding.

In May 2021, the Health Select Committee invited Ludemann to make a submission and said she wants to make sure it’s “water tight,” before she delivers it.

She was halfway with the writing and sharing it with medical professionals for their input as she wrote, she said.

“It needs to be as compelling as possible. This shouldn’t be fobbed off.”

Dom Thomas/RNZ Cure our Ovarian Cancer New Zealand founder Jane Ludemann, left, and Talk Peach Gynaecological Foundation founder Tash Crosby laid out182 white crosses in Parliament grounds, representing the number of people who died of ovarian cancer in 2020, when Ludemann delivered her petition in March 2021.

Ahead of Ovarian Cancer awareness month in February, Ludemann’s charity Cure our Ovarian Cancer is calling for nominations of doctors who have done a good job helping their patients find a diagnosis.

“We know a lot of women have a hard time getting a diagnosis, but there are doctors who are listening to their patients and acting quickly.”

The idea was to celebrate these doctors and encourage them to share their expertise with their collegues, Ludemann said.

Nominations can be made on Cure our Ovarian Cancer's social media channells and close on Friday, January 14.

Ovarian Cancer symptoms may include bloating, eating less and feeling fuller, abdominal/pelvic/back pain, bowel habit changes, urinary frequency or urgency, painful intercourse, menstrual irregularities, unexplained weight change, fatigue and indigestion.

“These symptoms affect people from time to time. The key is that they occur over a two-week period and are new, unusual or getting worse,” Ludemann said.