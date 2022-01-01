Auckland toddler airlifted in 'serious condition' after being found in pool
A toddler found in a swimming pool on New Year's Day was airlifted to Starship Hospital in a serious condition, police have confirmed.
The toddler was at a residential property in Puhoi, a rural Auckland suburb north of Albany.
“The child was reported to be in a serious condition and was airlifted by Westpac Rescue Helicopter to receive medical treatment,” Police said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for the Auckland District Health Board later confirmed that the child was in “stable condition” in hospital.