Auckland toddler airlifted in 'serious condition' after being found in pool

A Westpac Rescue Helicopter arrives in Puhoi to assist a young boy found in a swimming pool. He was flown to Auckland’s Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

A toddler found in a swimming pool on New Year's Day was airlifted to Starship Hospital in a serious condition, police have confirmed.

The toddler was at a residential property in Puhoi, a rural Auckland suburb north of Albany.

“The child was reported to be in a serious condition and was airlifted by Westpac Rescue Helicopter to receive medical treatment,” Police said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the Auckland District Health Board later confirmed that the child was in “stable condition” in hospital.