Selwyn River at Glentunnel a no-go for swimming after faecal bacteria found

People are advised not to swim in Selwyn River at Glentunnel after tests found faecal bacteria in the water. (File photo).

A health warning has been issued after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken from the Selwyn River at Glentunnel.

People are urged not swim in the water after Canterbury District Health Board’s community and public health unit carried out tests and found it to be unsafe.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Canterbury medical officer of health, said water quality at the affected site “is not considered suitable for recreational uses because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens”.

“In most cases, the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Waikirikiri/Selwyn River at Glentunnel deemed unsafe due to faecal bacteria

* Potentially toxic algae discovered in Selwyn River

* Algal bloom threat lifted at Opihi River, Raincliff



“However, there is the potential for more serious health effects from exposure to faecal bacteria.”

Eating shellfish from these sites should also be avoided. If fish are eaten, people should remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking.

David Walker/Stuff Selwyn River in Glentunnel is currently being monitored by health officials after faecal bacteria was discovered. (File photo).

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease-causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

There is also a warning in place for potentially toxic algae in the Selwyn River, in the same area.

Monitoring of the site will continue weekly, and the public will be advised when the site is safe for recreational use.

The sites where water quality is affected are listed on Land, Air Water Aotearoa’s website.