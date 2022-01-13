'Extraordinarily distressing': Cancer patients forced to wait months for treatment

Eighteen-year-old Brodie Seelen is fundraising $100,000 for Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Service and Ranui House in Christchurch by competing in three gruelling endurance events.

Cancer patients are missing out on precious “survival time”, suffering from treatable pain, and experiencing mental anguish while waiting longer than recommended for radiation oncology treatment at all but one of New Zealand’s public hospitals, experts say.

In some cases, a person’s cancer had grown so much while they waited for treatment that they had to have surgery instead, radiation oncologist and Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) fellow Dr Shaun Costello​ said.

“Then they have to go back on a radiation therapy wait list again. It’s not a good thing to know you’ve got a cancer growing inside you and no-one is doing anything about it.”

Up to 50 per cent of cancer patients would benefit from radiation therapy, but this was not possible to deliver in New Zealand because there was not enough specialist staff, Costello said.

He and the New Zealand Cancer Society warned the staffing crisis could result in a total collapse of the service if urgent investment into radiation machines, recruitment and training did not come soon.

The only department without long wait times was Waikato Hospital, but the situation at Christchurch Hospital was the worst, he said.

In early November, 365 people were waiting for radiation treatment in Christchurch, and some were having to wait up to four months for it, clinical director of radiation oncology Dr Scott Babington​ told The Specialist, a publication by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, in December.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A radiation therapy machine at Waikato Hospital. Doctors and cancer patient advocates say wait times for the therapy is unacceptably long in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health recommends a maximum waiting time of 24 hours for urgent cases, or up to seven weeks for those with slower growing tumours. Those with faster growing cancers should see a specialist within one week of being referred and should start treatment within two weeks after that.

The number of Kiwis with cancer is expected to double in the next 20 years, but the health workforce is projected to shrink. Many specialists are due to retire in the next five years, while others are leaving New Zealand for better pay and conditions elsewhere.

Oncology specialists provide surgical, medical and radiation therapy treatment for all kinds of cancer, with many patients needing a mix of all three treatments. Treatment often starts with surgery to remove a tumour and continues with medical and/or radiation therapy.

Dr Matthew Strother​ told The Specialist some Christchurch patients needing medical oncology treatment were also having to wait for up to four months for a first specialist assessment.

Oncology specialists are reporting high rates of burnout as they struggle to cope with increasing demand, amidst chronic staffing short-falls.

Strother and Babington said the waiting list would take “years” to clear unless the hospital got four to six more senior medical officers. “Excess deaths are likely,” they said.

Canterbury health board leaders had known about the staffing concerns “going back four years”, Strother said.

“It’s so hard seeing patients and saying, ‘Look, I’m terribly sorry we can’t treat you as soon as we would like’.

“Imagine being in pain and being told that you have to wait for weeks to get a treatment slot ... it’s extraordinarily distressing,” he said.

Radiation oncologists – along with rural hospital, respiratory and emergency department specialists – recorded the highest levels of burnout in a survey by the Association Medical Specialists last year.

In response to an Official Information Act request by Stuff, the Canterbury health board said as of November 26, 105 patients were waiting for a first appointment with a medical oncologist and another 87 were waiting for treatment. Another 223 were waiting for radiation treatment appointments.

Acting executive director planning and funding Ralph La Salle​ said​ the board approved the recruitment of 4.6 full-time equivalent oncology specialists last year.

Requests to recruit four full-time clinical nurse specialists were approved on December 7, but the board had yet to consider requests to recruit another pharmacist, booking clerk and administrator.

Supplied NZ Cancer Society chief executive Lucy Elwood says wait times for cancer treatment are “disastrous”.

Patients with advanced stages of cancer would lose “survival time” by having to wait to start treatment, and it seemed there was no plan to improve the situation, New Zealand Cancer Society chief executive Lucy Elwood said.

“The wait times are just getting disastrous in many areas.

“The Government really needs to invest in more machines, and also in training the workforce,” Elwood said.

Diana Sarfati​, chief executive of the Government’s cancer agency, Te Aho o Te Kahu, said the agency was aware of the issues faced by the Canterbury health board.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Diana Sarfati is the head of New Zealand’s national cancer agency, Te Aho o Te Kahu.

It had worked with the board to identify patients experiencing significant delays to assess what impact that was having and what could be done next, she said.

The Ministry of Health was approached for comment about the staffing crisis, but did not respond.

Costello said waiting list data for oncology services was not collected or monitored nationally.

A patient’s prognosis, including their chance of survival, was worse if their treatment was delayed, he said.

“In general the longer you wait, the worse the prognosis, or the longer you spend in pain.”