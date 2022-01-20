Underground network of anti-vax doctors and nurses continues to issue dodgy Covid vaccine exemption letters

An underground network of medical practitioners is charging $75 for Covid vaccine exemption letters that carry no weight. TONY WALL went undercover to investigate, while CATE BROUGHTON spoke to experts who want the online clinics shut down.

Registered nurse Sally Sayers laughed when I said I felt like I was part of an underground network.

“It does feel a wee bit like that at times,” she said. “Only because it’s almost like we’ve been forced into a bit of secrecy because we're not allowed to be open about it. There’s no dishonesty involved at all.”

I used a pseudonym to sign up for an online consultation with the group New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science (NZDSOS) and I talked to Sayers by telehealth link. The group has been offering the online clinics since about October.

Sayers said a “medical certificate” would be provided that could be used instead of a vaccine pass in some circumstances.

NZDSOS is a small group of GPs and other medical professionals who have come together to challenge the Government’s vaccine roll-out.

The group’s ethos includes the right to refuse medical intervention and the right to freedom of expression, and it claims thousands of health practitioners have signed up to its declaration. But only 71 have put their names to it.

Youtube GP Anna Harvey is issuing Covid-19 vaccine exemption recommendations through the group NZ Doctors Speaking Out With Science.

In contrast, an open letter from doctors supporting vaccination attracted more than 6500 signatures.

NZDSOS doctors are continuing to issue the letters despite a colleague, Dr Jonie Girouard​ of Canterbury, being caught providing fake exemptions in a Newshub sting in December.

The Ministry of Health fined Girouard $300 for seeing patients face-to-face while unvaccinated against Covid-19, a breach of a Public Health Order. Girouard asked that her registration with the Medical Council be withdrawn, meaning she can no longer practise medicine.

Also in December, the Medical Council suspended the practising certificates of three doctors – Peter Canaday​, Emanuel Garcia​ and Matthew Shelton​, while it investigates claims they shared Covid-19 misinformation. The three have appealed the suspension.

Sayers, based in Waikato, told me there was no guarantee the exemption recommendation letter would be accepted.

“It's going to vary from person to person, from organisation to organisation, as to whether they’ll accept it or not,” she said.

“It’s been used for different things, for example ... if you want to visit someone in a rest home, your children, maybe to help them attend camps or sporting activities, to access some services and facilities, some people are using it for work.

“It has been used for travelling, accommodation, lots of things like that.”

Under New Zealand’s traffic light framework, vaccine passes are required for entry to venues and businesses that require it, while people in certain roles in health and disability, education, Corrections, Fire and Emergency and police must be fully vaccinated.

Exemptions can be applied for, but are rarely granted.

Stuff Nurse Sally Sayers says while the vaccine exemption letters carry no official weight, they can be used for a variety of purposes.

Sayers explained that the NZDSOS letter carried no weight with vaccine-mandated roles and that official exemptions could only be issued by the Director-General of Health.

“The criteria is quite strict, there’s not many people that are eligible.”

Could the letters be used to get into restaurants?

“I can’t give you any feedback on how successful they’ve been with restaurants, but it's definitely worth a shot, it’s absolutely worth having.”

Sayers asked me some health questions, including whether I’d had a reaction to a vaccine in the past. I said I’d felt “pretty crook” after some travel vaccines, I didn’t like them, “and the whole thought of it is making me pretty anxious”.

Sayers said that’s “understandable. You’re one of the brave ones. You’ve managed to resist thus far”.

(In reality, I have received two Pfizer doses and will soon be getting a booster.)

After the consultation I was sent an invoice for $75. A couple of days later I received a call from a GP, Anna Harvey, who wanted to check that I understood the letter was only a recommendation and couldn’t be used for vaccine-mandated jobs. She didn’t ask any further health questions.

According to Harvey’s online biography, she’s worked in holistic medicine in Auckland and is with the Cannabis Clinic, specialising in medical cannabis.

Harvey emailed me a letter that said: “As the undersigned health professional, I confirm that in the course of examining the individual health situation of [pseudonym] I have determined it would be medically inappropriate and medically unsafe for [pseudonym] to be vaccinated with the Pfizer or AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. I have ascertained this to the best of my knowledge and based on information I have been provided.”

The letter, signed by GP Anna Harvey, suggests it would be "medically unsafe" to give the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine.

Based on the information Harvey was given, there is no reason why a vaccine would be medically unsafe.

Shown a copy of the letter, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said “the process and criteria for a temporary medical exemption is not met by a doctor’s letter and these hold no weight”.

Only a medical practitioner or nurse practitioner “who has an existing relationship with the consumer” could apply to a ministry panel for an exemption – if they determined the person met strict criteria.

This included having a current infection of Covid-19, a previous serious adverse reaction to the vaccine requiring hospitalisation, such as myocarditis, inflammatory cardiac illness or heart failure.

As of January 13, only 490 temporary exemptions have been issued, while 507 have been declined.

Shown a copy of Harvey’s letter, the Medical Council's chief executive, Joan Simeon, said the council "takes these matters very seriously, and steps in as early as possible when a notification is made or information comes to light, to make sure patients and the public are kept safe.

“Council’s view is that there is no place for anti-vaccination messages in professional practice, nor breaches in professional and legal standards such as conducting an in-person consultation while unvaccinated.”

If a doctor was not complying with standards, Simeon said, the council had the power to suspend or place conditions on their practice. She did not say if any action would be taken against Harvey.

To be registered with the Medical Council a doctor has to be a member of a professional body. The Royal NZ College of GPs indicated it would review Harvey's membership in light of Stuff’s reporting.

College president Samantha Murton​ said the review process could take up to four months, after which membership could be revoked.

Murton emphasised that any letters written by doctors for a vaccine exemption “won't be valid unless they have gone through the Ministry of Health process”.

Chris Hopkins​, FACT Aotearoa member and Middlemore Hospital infectious diseases physician,​ said the NZDSOS clinics should be shut down.

He said it was surprising, given the Government's strict policy for exemptions, they were still operating.

“Clearly this is a scam, and that has been clarified by the Government and the Minister of Covid-19.”

In November, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins​ described the issuing of the fake exemptions as a "rip-off".

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the exemption letters are a "rip-off".

“If someone is trying to sell you an exemption or suggesting you could pay a fee for the service of getting an exemption, they are trying to rip you off. There is no other language I can use for it, it is a rip-off scheme, don’t do it. There will be one exemption process and everybody will have to follow it,” Hipkins said.

Hopkins, of FACT Aotearoa, said people seeking an exemption through NZDSOS were being “led astray” by medical professionals instead of being given evidence-based, balanced information.

“It's reinforcing their belief in not having the vaccination – as opposed to giving them objective, balanced medical advice that is based on fact and reality.”

He was appalled by the lack of professionalism involved and described the NZDSOS exemption recommendation process as “nefarious”.

“This was a second-hand certificate based on no true clinical evaluation whatsoever, so that raises a big red flag as a clinician of unprofessional behaviour.”

Rawiri Jansen, GP and clinical director of the National Hauora Coalition, said there was a small number of health professionals involved in this type of activity, but it was “very unhelpful for our national response to the pandemic”.

“It's good to hear you guys have done ... an undercover investigation and [I] encourage that to be publicly reported, but also formally reported, I think that's really helpful.”

Neither Harvey nor Sayers responded to requests for further comment.

